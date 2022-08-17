Portland East Middle School coach Fred Combs wasn’t disappointed in his kids’ effort last Tuesday as host White House defeated the Panthers 38-0 to open the 2022 campaign.
The Purple trailed 8-0 at the end of the first quarter and faced a 14-0 deficit late in the first half.
But the Devils picked off a pass and returned it for a score to give White House a three-touchdown lead at the half.
“The score doesn’t really indicate how well we played,” Combs said. “I felt like we played well defensively.
“They scored on their first drive, but we made them work for it.”
The Panthers struggled in moving the football and Combs credited White House size as a key to the win.
“We never really got anything going offensively in the first half,” Combs noted. “They had tremendous size, and their linebackers were closing the gaps very quickly.”
White House added a pair of scores in the final half to finish up the contest.
“The story of the second half was a war of attrition,” Combs explained. “We had some key linemen go down and some younger guys came in that got some great game time experience.”
Combs pointed that there were several standouts for Portland East in the game with the Devils last week.
“Defensively, Fisher Berry had an interception and the defense put up a good goal line stand at the end of the game,” Combs remarked. “After looking at the film, three of our offensive linemen graded out at 80% or better as well as our backs. Trebor Brito, Caden Mayes, Berry, and Lerenzen Fletcher ran the football well.”
Other highlights included a Timmy Spears kickoff return for 35 yards that put Portland East in a position to score before the clock ran out. Quarterback Jackson Lassiter managed the game well and made some excellent throws in the contest for the Purple.
“We are doing our jobs for the most part,” Combs stated.
“We are just having a breakdown or two every play and right now it’s tough for us to recover from that. We will watch the film and correct our mistakes, get better, keep improving and get ready for the next game. I feel like we battled until the end and I’m proud of the way the kids showed up this morning ready to work.”
Portland East will have their home opener next Tuesday against Rucker Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.