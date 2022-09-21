Portland East traveled to Station Camp last Tuesday and lost 48-0.
The Bison led 21-0 with five minutes still left in the first quarter and forced the Panthers to play catch-up all evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Portland East traveled to Station Camp last Tuesday and lost 48-0.
The Bison led 21-0 with five minutes still left in the first quarter and forced the Panthers to play catch-up all evening.
“Station Camp was very strong and extremely fast,” coach Fred Combs said. “I told the players that sometimes you have to tip your hat and say they were better than us in that game. We did come out of the game injury free and have an off week to get ready for Portland West.”
Trebor Brito rushed for 37 yards and had eight tackles while Kaleb Dutcher contributed seven stops.
Station Camp scored first on a long touchdown pass and recovered an onside kick and found the end zone on the following play. A Portland East fumble led to another Bison score to put the Purple in a hole early.
Next Tuesday, Portland East and Portland West will square off in their annual season-ending contest.
“The boys are excited for the East-West game,” Combs said. “It should be a great atmosphere and game for the kids on both sides. I can’t say enough how proud I am of these guys. We have not lost one player since we started in the spring, and they have fought through injuries and adversity and come to practice every day with a great attitude to prepare and get better.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.