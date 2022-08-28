Portland East lost to visiting Rucker Stewart 30-6 last Tuesday night. The Rams led 22-6 at halftime and notched a third quarter touchdown to create the final margin of victory.
“I think this was the best first half of football we played all year,” Coach Fred Comb said about the Panthers’ performance. “We are getting better. Rucker Stewart scored first, then we came back and got a touchdown.”
The visitors would add two touchdowns in the first half for their 22-6 edge at the break.
“We knew their No. 2 was an athlete and they would throw to him,” Combs said. “We tried everything we could to stop him. We had two kids on him.”
The Panthers got their lone touchdown on a Trebor Brito three-yard run in the first period.
“We ate up a lot of time in the first half, which is what we wanted to do,” Combs said. “We had some injuries, and with 30 players on the team, when one kid gets hurt, it’s like piecing a puzzle together. The score doesn’t reflect it, but this was the best we played all season.”
Despite being 0-3, Combs still has a positive on the rest of the season.
“The kids are doing what we asked of them,” Combs said, “We are forcing more three and out situations and getting fourth down stops on defense. We have some young kids blocking, and I thought Xander Hall ran hard tonight at tailback. There are a lot of positives.”
Portland will host Liberty Creek on Sept. 6.
