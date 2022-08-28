Portland East lost to visiting Rucker Stewart 30-6 last Tuesday night. The Rams led 22-6 at halftime and notched a third quarter touchdown to create the final margin of victory.

“I think this was the best first half of football we played all year,” Coach Fred Comb said about the Panthers’ performance. “We are getting better. Rucker Stewart scored first, then we came back and got a touchdown.”

