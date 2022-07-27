All-SEC

Eight Tennessee Volunteers were named to All-SEC football teams announced Friday.

 UT Sports Information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference office announced Friday morning that eight Tennessee Volunteers have garnered preseason All-SEC honors, selected by credentialed media attending the 2022 SEC Football Media Days this week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Senior edge rusher Byron Young headlines the group as a first-team defense selection, while redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, redshirt-senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman and senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright were named to the league’s second team. Junior offensive lineman Cooper Mays, redshirt senior linebacker Jeremy Banks, senior defensive back Trevon Flowers and redshirt-senior punter Paxton Brooks round out Tennessee’s honorees as third-team selections.

- utsports.com

