Former Vanderbilt baseball standout Phillip Clarke had one message for young baseball players while speaking to a large crowd at the Third Annual First Pitch Dinner and Auction held Saturday at Portland High School.
And that message was simple.
“High school baseball is fun,” Clarke remarked. “You form friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Clarke won a state baseball championship at Christ Presbyterian Academy while in high school and was a member of the NCAA national championship team at Vanderbilt in 2019. He spoke of his experience in maturing not only as a young man, but as a baseball player.
“When I was young, it was all about me,” Clarke explained. “That is typical of a 16- 17 year-old. I thought I was better than I was. I was more concerned about my stats and didn’t even know a lot of my teammates names.”
Clarke was cut from three traveling baseball squads and had six at-bats on the varsity team as a freshman.
“After my freshman season, I told my parents I didn’t want to play anymore,” Clarke said. “My family convinced me to play, and I realized the time and money they put into it for me. I didn’t know what I would miss out on. I realized that the team could go on without me. One year later, I was playing in the state championship game with a broken foot because we didn’t have another catcher on the team.”
The Lions did win the TSSAA baseball title that season.
After high school, Clarke attended Vanderbilt University and helped his team win a national title in his senior season.
The road to the pinnacle of college baseball was not easy, according to Clarke.
“When you get to college, you realize you are not the best player on the team,” Clarke remembered. “You are competing to win a starting job. We pushed each other and practiced in 20 degree weather in January. That’s what you bond over in the locker room.”
Expectations were high for the Commodores last spring and the Black and Gold didn’t disappoint in winning the NCAA title.
Clarke has two memories from that magical season that stand out.
“In the SEC championship, I struck out with the bases loaded and the game tied,” Clarke commented. “I came into the dugout and threw my helmet and ripped off my batting gloves. I came up in the ninth and hit a walk-off single to win.”
The second memory was on the plane coming home from Omaha after clinching the college World Series title.
“We are on the plane coming back to Nashville and I start crying,” Clarke noted. “The guys asked what was wrong and I told them that I would never see or play baseball with you guys again. Everyone was making fun of me. “
Clarke concluded his speech by answering several questions from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.