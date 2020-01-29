The Portland softball and baseball teams present the third annual First Pitch Dinner to be held this Saturday, Feb. 1st at 6 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. Guest speaker will be Phillip Clarke, a member of the 2019 Vanderbilt Commodores National Championship baseball team,who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Tickets are $ 20. For tickets, contact Vanessa Tomlinson at vanessa.tomlinson@sumnerschools.org or justin.martin@sumnerschools.org.
