Former Portland High softball standout Keely McGee was in the middle of her senior softball season at Middle Tennessee State when word came down that the NCAA had cancelled the rest of the spring sports calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Blue Raider softball team managed to get in 28 games before the season abruptly was cancelled by Conference USA and the NCAA due to the Covid-19 pandemic. McGee, an outfielder, had played in eight games for MTSU this season, posting a .229 batting average with a double, three RBIs and nine runs scores. She also had stolen two bases in two attempts and had 25 putouts with no errors in the field.
Her best season came as a sophomore when she started 50 of 54 games in left field and batted .267 with five doubles, two triples, one home run with 12 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
McGee had an inkling that the season might be cancelled following a March 11 doubleheader against Tennessee State. That is when coaches informed the players that spring break was going to be extended another week and that classes at MTSU would be shifted online when school resumed on March 23.
“I suspected it to happen only because after our doubleheader against Tennessee State on Wednesday, March 11th our coaches informed us we were given an extra week of spring break. Along with the extra week, we would begin online classes March 23rd. They also told us that the Ivy League made the decision that night to cancel all remaining spring sport seasons,” McGee recalled. “We were set to practice that Thursday at noon after our Wednesday night games, but instead we met in our facility and coach broke the news to us.”
McGee admits that she and her Blue Raider teammates were pretty stunned when the news came down.
“The team was pretty silent when coach broke the news to us. We did not really know what to say or think. Everything just started happening so fast,” she said.
The NCAA recently announced that senior athletes whose final season was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic can be granted another season of eligibility. However, the matter appears to be up to the individual universities, as last week the University of Wisconsin informed its senior springs sports athletes from 2020 that they would not be allowed another season of eligibility there.
McGee indicated that she is undecided on whether or not to return for an additional season of softball at MTSU. She is on track to complete her degree in Exercise Science at the end of the current semester.
McGee said the loss of a final season hurt at the time, and thought that her career might well have ended before she even suspected it was tough to take.
“I think it hurts every athlete because we all lose a season, but it is a lot harder having to end your season and career due to something like this. You work for years for this season, but it all ends in a blink of an eye on something you cannot control,” McGee said.
Note _ An email interview with McGee was conducted by Portland Leader sportswriter Curtis Marlin for this story.
