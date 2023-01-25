Four new inductees were added to Portland High School’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony between the Portland and Greenbrier basketball game.
Josh Bolton, Chase Brooks, Luke Dunbar, and Kelly Holmes were recognized for their achievements while wearing the Purple and White. All four were Mr. Football winners.
Bolton, was the 2001 Mr. Football lineman in Class 3-A and named to the Tennessee Sportswriter Association All-State squad, the Associated Press first team All-State, and selected as defensive lineman in both his junior and senior campaigns. As a senior, Bolton was a second team All-State pick by the Associated Press. remarked that it was an honor to be recognized some 20 years after playing for the Panthers.
“We put in a lot of work and it’s nice to get recognized,” Bolton said. “I still hang out with my buddies from high school and still think about all the memories.” Bolton also played baseball and the team went to the state tournament in his senior year. “Winning the state in football in 2000 was the highlight,” Bolton commented. “We also went to the state in baseball and that was nice.”
Bolton finished his career with 204 total tackles with 21 sacks, 13 tackles for losses, six fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.
Portland went 52-4 in Bolton’s four-year career with a state title and a state runner-up trophy.
Bolton graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2006 and lives in Portland with wife Amy and two children Jake and Collins.
Chase Brooks was a Mr. football lineman in the 2000 campaign where the Purple won the state. Brooks finished as one of the school’s top tacklers, was a team captain, selected to the All-State and All-Midstate football team. In addition, Brooks was awarded the Glenn Glover award at the teams’ banquet and was voted Mr. PHS. “It’s great to come back to my hometown,” Brooks noted. “It was good to see Coach Perry and Coach Venable and the guys I played with. Portland is a special place, and this brings back good memories. This is a big honor. Portland has a rich tradition of good athletes.”
The Panthers accumulated a 49-6 slate in Brooks’ four years at Portland.
Brooks is head coach at East Robertson High School where the Indians went 11-2 this past season.
Chase is the son of Sherry Hodges and Gary Brooks. He is married to Cindy Brooks, and they have three children Cade, Chloe, and Cambrie.
Luke Dunbar graduate from Portland in 2000 and won the Mr. Football lineman award in his senior campaign. Dunbar has a slew of awards and honors including the Region 4-3A Linebacker of the year, the 1999 Region 4-3A Defensive Player award, the Associated Press All-State squad and the 1999 Mid-State 3-A Defensive Player of the year.
“It’s nice to be mentioned with some of the great athletes that have gone through Portland High School,” Dunbar remarked. “It’s a sense of pride and I have a lot of memories. I was happy to see Coach Perry and Coach Venable along with Chase, Kelly, and Josh.”
Dunbar’s grandfather coaches at the old Sumner County High School, his aunt Jackie played on some of Portland’s best basketball teams in the early 70s, and dad mark was a standout football player.
Dunbar played just two years at Portland and the team was 25-3 with a state runner-up finish.
Luke is the son of Mark and Jeanna Dunbar and is married to Leah and has two children Lily and Olivia.
Kelly Holmes also won a ton of awards while wearing the Purple and White. Besides being selected as Mr. Football lineman in 1998, Holmes was All-Region as a junior and senior and selected as Offensive and Defensive lineman in 1998.
Holmes was second team All-American, All-Region, and All Midstate and All State in his senior season. The Panthers were 42-9 in Holmes’ four years of wearing the Purple and white.
Holmes was humble after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“You don’t realize what you are doing when you are doing something you love,” Holmes said about his football playing days. “When you look back, it’s amazing. You realize what your parents went through. It’s truly a blessing and wonderful honor.”
Holmes was one of the blockers who opened up holes for one of the most potent offenses in school. From 1995 through the 1998 season, the Panthers gained over 14, 698 yards with a plethora of running backs including the late Gerald Turner.
“Gerald was one of the best ever,” Holmes said.
Kelly attended Tennessee Tech and is employed by the White House Utility District where he serves as the Water Quality Supervisor for the District. Kelly is the son of Larry and Patsy Holmes. He is married to Alisa and have two children Koleman and Ainsley.
Former Portland coach Roger Perry, a Hall of Famer himself, was proud to see four more of his players get inducted.
“We were very blessed during those years,” Perry acknowledged. “It’s a special night and I’m very proud of them. These are good men and family men. In coaching, you concentrate on football, football, football. But after graduation, it’s rewarding to see how successful these guys are. They are living life well.”
The quartet joins Turner, who won the Mr. Football Back award in 1998 and was nominated the following year along with Matt Taylor who was nominated in 1995, and Corey Brewer who received the Mr. Basketball award in 2004.
All seven are now in the school’s Hall Of fame.
panthers jump
Napier connected and Thornton cashed in on another three-point play and a 24-17 edge.
The Bobcats came back and closed out the half with a 17-1 run that produced a 34-25 halftime margin.
Twelve of Portland’s 17 third quarter points came at the free throw line while Runyon recorded a field goal and a 3-point shot though the Purple still faced a 47-42 deficit with eight minutes left to play.
The Panthers tied the game at the 6:41 mark as Runyon nailed a jumper and Paxton excited the large home crowd with a 3-point field goal. Runyon added two free throws to give Portland the advantage.
Will Osborne buried a 3-pointer for the Bobcats, but Paxton tied the score again on a single foul shot.
Greenbrier swished two free throws over the next three minutes before Runyon knotted the score at 52-52 with 1:16 remaining.
Greenbrier was whistled for a charge and the Panthers worked the clock down and Thornton scored his winning bucket with three seconds showing.
The Bobcats missed at the buzzer to preserve the win for the Purple.
Runyon finished with 23 points to lead the Panthers with Lyles, Paxton, and Thornton each contributing eight. Napier had four, and Carlson chipped in with three. Jayce Mangrum topped Greenbrier with 19.
