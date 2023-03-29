PORNWS-03-29-23 FREDDY PAXTON

Freddy Paxton and his family are shown.

 PHOTO BY AMY TOTTEN

Portland football standout Freddy Paxton has left his mark on the Panther program. Paxton hopes to do the same at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky.

Paxton, a two-time Portland Leader Player of the year, signed with the Blue Raiders Friday afternoon to continue his playing career.

