Portland football standout Freddy Paxton has left his mark on the Panther program. Paxton hopes to do the same at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky.
Paxton, a two-time Portland Leader Player of the year, signed with the Blue Raiders Friday afternoon to continue his playing career.
Paxton finished in the top five in most of the offensive categories while wearing the Purple and White with most of those yards coming over the past two seasons.
According to Paxton, Lindsey Wilson was a perfect fit.
“Lindsey Wilson is a good fit for me,” Paxton said among well-wishers at Friday’s signing. “They offer everything, and they have an amazing program. I’m real close to their coaches and they are always excited to see me when I visit.”
The Blue Raiders, a member of the Midsouth Conference, reached the second round of the NAIA playoffs in 2022 before losing to Grand View University.
“I like the way they run their program,” Paxton remarked.
Paxton finished his career at Portland with 3600 all-purpose yards and scored 33 touchdowns and was a threat to reach the endzone every time he touched the football.
Portland went to the playoffs in 2019, 2021, and 2022 and advanced to the second round of the TSSAA playoffs this past year for the first time since 2004.
Paxton’s high school coach, Wes Inman, who’s now an assistant coach at Gallatin, has no doubt Paxton will be successful at the Kentucky-based school.
“Freddy is an electrifying football player,” Inman explained. “He is explosive, hard-nosed, and incredibly confident in everything he does. I believe his best football is still ahead of him.”
Paxton also played basketball for Portland and was all-district this past year as the Panthers have won back-to-back district titles on the hardwood Paxton also suited up for the baseball for three seasons.
“I’ll miss high school and wish nothing but the best for the underclassmen,” Paxton pointed out.
Paxton plans to major in business and is the son of Derrick and Monique Thomas and Fredrick Paxton, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.