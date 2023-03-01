It’s hard to attend a soccer match at Portland High School and not think about former coach Steve Glaser. Glaser, who passed away recently, headed up the program for 18 years and was instrumental in making the soccer facility one of the best in the state.

Glaser won several district titles while heading up the boys’ program and also coached girls’ soccer for several years. But more than that, the influence he had on the student-athletes that came through during his tenure will be a lasting legacy.

