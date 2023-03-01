It’s hard to attend a soccer match at Portland High School and not think about former coach Steve Glaser. Glaser, who passed away recently, headed up the program for 18 years and was instrumental in making the soccer facility one of the best in the state.
Glaser won several district titles while heading up the boys’ program and also coached girls’ soccer for several years. But more than that, the influence he had on the student-athletes that came through during his tenure will be a lasting legacy.
Austin White, a 2007 graduate of Portland, played soccer all four years for Glaser and the long-time coach left a lasting impression on White’s life.
“He was one of the main reasons I got into coaching,” White recently. “I find myself today using some of his sayings while coaching.”
White lives in the Dallas, Texas area and coaches soccer.
“You don’t realize the impression a coach makes on your life until you coach yourself,” White said. “He was the kind of man that had something nice to say about everyone.”
When the new high school was built in the late 1990’s, Glaser set in motion of giving the program a facility that generations would enjoy for years.
Starting with a rake and shovel, Glaser along with the community, cleaned out rocks by hand and flattened out a piece of ground. Lights were needed and Thomas and Betts purchased two and two more were found behind the football field and a grandparent purchased two.
The program purchased a PA system that cost 25,000 dollars and it was paid off in five years using no money from the county.
A lot of things have been added to the facility since Glaser left the program in 2014. But Glaser laid the groundwork, and the field is one of the best around. The long-time coach would hold soccer camps in the summer at no cost to those attending.
“Coach Glaser never played soccer,” White explained. “He wasn’t caught up in wins and losses. He was a real example of hard work. He would work through the day, then coach at night. He would rally us. One time I was going through a difficult time, and I went to him and he told me to stick with soccer. He was always building you up. He was a good man, and we will miss him.”
