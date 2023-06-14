Several golfers converged upon Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course for the GO Junior Golf Series Tourney the end of May.
The GO Junior Golf Series Provides fun, competitive, and affordable golf events for junior golfers in the greater Owensboro, southwestern Kentucky, and southern Indiana areas.
The series strives to bring more juniors into the game by utilizing age-appropriate tee boxes and maximum stroke limits for beginning players while also providing challenging competition for accomplished players desiring to prepare for their high school season.
Some of the benefits of the series include teaching through competition, the rules, sportsmanship, and etiquette of the game.
Organizers hope to impress upon the players an appreciation for the life lessons golf teaches including honesty, integrity, perseverance, and patience.
In the early 2000s, then-Daviess County High School golf coach Mark Price recognized a lack of local tournament opportunities for his children that were both affordable and closer to home.
Finally, in 2006, the Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series was founded, with six tourneys making up the schedule. Seventeen years later, the GO Series now hosts 15 events while covering a significant portion of western and southern Kentucky as well as southern Indiana.
3-Hole Divisions — Boys 8-Under
Madisonville — Scott Ralston 10
Scottsville — Ross Ridley 14
Madisonville — Sam Burden 15
Madisonville — Jaxson Crook 19
Girls 8-Under —N/A Boys 9-10
Owensboro — Willie Bushong 25
Bowling Green — Carver Perry 30
Hopkinsville — Portlin Parker 39
Girls 9-10
Bowling Green — Perri Harris 25
Hopkinsville — Ella Perry 28
9-Hole Divisions — Boys 11-12
Madisonville — Will Burden 39
Owensboro — Colby Vanover 42
Portland, TN — Knox Mason 42
Madisonville Jackson Crick 47
Greenville Kent Ginsburg 52
Girls 11-12
Hopkinsville — Harper Hunt 41
Bowling Green — Ellie Morgan 44
Owensboro — Catherine Ray 55
Boys 13-15
Hanson — Courtland Gibson 44
9-Hole Divisions — irls 13-15
Madisonville — Marlee McGaw 63
18-Hole Divisions — Boys 16-18 Championship
Morgantown — Miles Deaton 74
Hawesville — Dec Lewko 74
Madisonville — Houston Danzer 74
Morgantown — Jonah Swift 75
Madisonville — Kolby Crook 76
Henderson — Josh Thompson 77
Bowling Green — Ryan Loiars 81
Lewisprt — Jacob Shultz 83
Lewisport — Kolby Keown 84
Bowling Green — Logan Ballard 84
Boys 13-15 Championship
Bowling Green — Rowdy Harris 78
Bowling Green — Johnny Brown 79
Owensboro — Triston Logsdon 94
Beaver Dam — Andrew Figg 99
Girls 16-18 Championship
Auburn — Emma Fitzgerald 86
Owensboro — Hannah Robbins 98
Girls 16-18 Championship
Dunmor — Gracie Galyen 102
Smith’s Grove — Hannah Cassady 106
Bowling Green — Riley Miller 117
Next up: Windward Heights CC Jun 2, 2023
