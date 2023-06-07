Portland junior track star Will Hester had a season he won’t soon forget. Hester recently finished runner-up in the class AA 300-meter hurdles race at the state meet in Murfreesboro. The two-sport athlete, who also plays on Portland’s back-to-back basketball district championship team, also competed in the 110-meter hurdles event.
Hester reflected on his 2023 track season and the experience of being on the big stage in Murfreesboro.
“I essentially kept the same routine as normal,” Hester said in preparing for the state. “I just did a few things different like my diet change the week leading up to the meet. I was strictly on water for drinking.”
Tennessee has one of the premier spring sports championships commonly known as “Spring Fling.” Thousands of athletes from across the state converge on Murfreesboro as the TSSAA crowns champions in baseball, softball, soccer, and track.
How did Hester handle the pressure?
“I just did my best to tell myself that the hard part was over with,” Hester explained. “I made it easy to just have fun with the experience overall.”
Hester’s first event didn’t go as well in the 110-hurdles as a bad start dashed hopes of winning a medal in that race.
“It wasn’t my best race,” Hester recalled. “I got off to a bad start and then fell on of the first hurdles. I tried making up ground for my bad start and it cost me.”
Hester’s second race was later in the afternoon and the result was much better.
“I really tried getting out as fast as I could,” Hester remarked. “I knew I would need a lead to compete with Teddy. I kept that lead until the second to last hurdle and I really ran out of gas and began to slow down at the hurdle rather than speeding up. Ultimately, he passed me at the end, and I got second but still ran a great race with a new personal record.”
Hester finished the 300-meter hurdles with a run of 41.02 which was a new personal record.
Leading up to the state, Hester broke records throughout his junior year including his dad Eric’s mark that had stood for 20-plus years in the 110-meter hurdles. Hester finished first in several meets this season in both events.
“It felt great,” Hester admitted about the record-breaking run in the Springfield Invitational. ”It was really a milestone in my season as it was the first time I truly believed I had a shot at winning state this year. It was also nice looking up the rankings and seeing my name at #3.”
Looking over the past few months of competition, Hester pointed out those early races helped him to get ready for the state.
“I would have to say the success from the season definitely led to confidence going into the state,” Hester noted. “That’s one thing that always helps me when needing to perform at a high level.”
Hester acknowledged that finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles will serve as motivation for next spring.
“This is really going to push me more knowing that we’re changing divisions next year,” Hester stated. “I will have more competition. I was very pleased with the progress I’ve seen in myself this year. I’ve been telling everyone they would see me at state since the beginning. So, to actually make it was pleasing. Not winning the gold this year makes me realize how much better I’ll have to get just to compete and return to state next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.