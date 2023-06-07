Portland junior track star Will Hester had a season he won’t soon forget. Hester recently finished runner-up in the class AA 300-meter hurdles race at the state meet in Murfreesboro. The two-sport athlete, who also plays on Portland’s back-to-back basketball district championship team, also competed in the 110-meter hurdles event.

Hester reflected on his 2023 track season and the experience of being on the big stage in Murfreesboro.

