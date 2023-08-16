Portland football coach Hunter Hicks has hit the ground running since being named the Panthers head coach back in the spring. Hicks is a former player (member of the 2000 state championship team) and had two stints as an assistant before been named as head coach.
Now heading up the program at his alma mater, Hicks inherited a young, but talented team as the 2023 season opens this week against White House.
“I want us to represent this community with a hard-working team that will fight until the end,” Hicks said last week. “I like how they come to work and are ready to do what it takes to be successful. We only have nine seniors, so the younger guys are having to step up as leaders.”
Portland returns eight starters off last year’s 6-6 squad that won its first playoff game in nearly 20 years at Southwind.
Replacing the majority of the offensive and defensive starters from last season is the big task awaiting Hicks and the coaching staff. Among those that graduated were Freddy Paxton, Braylon Dowlen, and Jalen Pero who combined for over 7,000 yards of offense in their four-year career.
Hicks has installed the Split Back Pro offensive with senior quarterback Braden Thornton heading up the offense.
Thornton, a four-year starter at signal caller, is approaching the 1500-yard mark in rushing and passing yards.
“Braden is a great kid and smart,” Hicks said. “I’m his third head coach while in high school. He’s had to learn three different offenses. It puts a lot on him, but he does a good job of moving people in the right place.”
Senior Isaac Barie and sophomores Keilen Dalton, Isaac Hoke, and Shawn Sebring will share time at running back. Hoke had a pair of touchdowns in last week’s jamboree with Liberty Creek. Dalton also caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Thornton in the jamboree.
The quartet combined for ten carries in 2022.
“We have some skill guys that have play-making abilities,” Hicks remarked.
Junior Skylar Hicks and senior Ashton Darnell line up at tight end while Garrett Stubblefield, Alex Swift, and Ben Bradley will see action at the receiver spot.
The offensive line has three juniors and a pair of sophomores. Chevy Henson (5-11, 235), Jordan Estes (5-11, 200), and Kori Fitts (6-0, 270), Tuff Meadors (6-1, 235), and Avery Hughes (6-2, 240) will line up across the front.
“We will be small, but strong up front,” Hicks stated.
The defense also took a hit with just three of the top 10 tacklers from a year ago returning.
The defensive front includes Savion Campbell (6-0, 255), Darnell, Avery Hughes (6-2, 240) and Torian Jackson (6-0, 230). The linebacker corps has at least five vying for playing time in Hicks, Jintre House, Sebring, Barie, and Ben Bradley.
Barie had 24 tackles as a junior and Darnell finished with 21.
The secondary has Dalton, Alex Swift, Garrett Stubblefield, and Tony Hall penciled in. Dalton had 24 tackles and four interceptions as a freshman.
Hicks will run a 3-4-4 defense against some powerful offenses this season.
The kicking game is in good hands with Deacon Tuttle earning the duties of kicking PATS and field goals. Tuttle is a standout soccer player for the Purple in the spring.
Portland plays in a tough region alongside Henry County, Springfield, Beech, Hendersonville, and Hunters Lane. The non-region slate is just as challenging with White House, Greenbrier, Davidson Academy, Clay County, and Westmoreland as opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.