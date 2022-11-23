The Portland High School basketball teams opened up hardwood action last week with the girls winning both of their contests while the boys split a pair.
The Lady Panthers defeated Trousdale County 55-37 last Tuesday and went on the road on Nov. 17 and handed White House Heritage a 45-22 setback.
In their contest against White House Heritage, the Purple led 10-7 after the opening quarter of action and extended that advantage to 19-10 at the break.
A 15-4 scoring run enabled Portland to extend the lead to 20 at the end of three.
Ashlee Vanatta topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with 12 including six in the opening eight minutes of play. Taya Totten added 11 with seven coming in the second. Cheyenne Gregory tallied ten, Aleena Waggoner had four, Jenna Towles and Makayla Bryant each contributed three, and Katie McCloud rounded out the scoring with two.
The Lady Panthers made 20 field goals and sank 3 of 12 free throws.
The boys played both of their games last week on the road. Last Tuesday, the Panthers defeated East Robertson 66-50.
Portland took a 14-6 lead in the first period and used an 18-12 run in the following eight minutes to hold a 32-18 halftime advantage. The Panthers maintained their edge in the second half to win by a comfortable margin.
The Purple made 23 shots from the field and nailed 15 of 24 charity tosses.
Nate Honeycutt and Chase Runyon each scored 14, Carson Dismang had 11, Tristan Calvert finished with ten, Cody Carlson and Will Hester each chipped in with six, and Elijah Tucker collected three points.
East Robertson connected on 17 field goals including 11, 3-point buckets.
Last Thursday, the Panthers traveled to White House Heritage and fell 49-46.
After leading 8-4 in the first period, the Purple trailed 22-17 at halftime and faced a three-point deficit with eight minutes remaining.
Portland tallied on 16 field goal tries and were 10 of 15 at the charity stripe.
Runyon paced the Panthers with 18 points with Dismang netting nine and Carlson having seven. Calvert finished with four, Honeycutt and Freddy Paxton each tallied three, and Braden Thornton rounded out the scoring with two.
