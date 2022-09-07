Portland East coach Fred Combs said he was proud of his injury-riddled football team despite suffering a 50-0 loss to Shafer last Tuesday.
The Panthers continue to battle though several players’ injuries.
“Due to sickness, injuries and other issues, we rolled into the game with 20 players to suit up and play,” Combs said.
“Because of injuries during the game, we were down to 16 players heading into the fourth quarter. We had multiple kids who we to put in a position they have never been before. “I’m extremely proud of how those kids responded. They were asked to do an almost impossible task.”
Combs had players go both ways and put in an emergency quarterback in the second half. “Braxton Maiden, Jimmy Engelman, Preston Baker and Conner Freeman had to go both ways last week with no breaks,” Combs said.
“They did fantastic on both sides of the football. Riley Rubio was our emergency quarterback after halftime and did a great job of getting us in and out of the huddle and keeping everyone organized when it was chaotic with kids in new positions.”
East couldn’t get anything going on either side of the football and Combs admitted it’s a game the team has move on from and prepare for the next one.
“We have a great group of kids who fight every week and come ready to work every day,” Combs said. “We have a lot of kids learning multiple positions every week and they are doing it without hesitation.”
The Panthers travel to Station Camp on Sept. 13.
