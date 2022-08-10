Portland football coach Wes Inman was pleased with his team’s performance in defeating Trousdale County 5-1 at home last Friday night. The Panthers rolled up over 500 yards of offense with quarterback Braden Thornton passing for 105 yards while Cullen Box complied 120 yards on the ground. The Purple finished with over 400 yards rushing. “We’re happy with the team,” Inman said. “We’ve been working hard and getting better every day. I thought we had the capabilities to do the things we did tonight.”
Trousdale County scored on a 45-yard touchdown run.
Inman was happy with his team’s defensive effort. “I was proud of the defense,” Inman said. “We swarmed to the football and got after it. Trousdale County was very physical, and we got the looks we needed. Trousdale County is down in numbers this season, but they are chock full of kids that can play football. They have good talent.”
Portland’s first score was set up by a Thornton 57-yard run to the eight-yard. Jalen Pero covered the remaining distance on the next play for a quick Panthers lead.
“I was watching the running back get tackled on the play, and I realized Braden had the football racing down the field,” Inman said. “Braden does a good job of making the reads. He has more speed this season.”
Keilen Dalton found the endzone for the Purple on a 15-yard jaunt and Freddy Paxton rambled 15 to paydirt on the following series. After the Yellow Jackets scored, the Panthers added two more touchdowns as Box sped 55 yards and Issac Hoke went 25 for the final tally. Portland and Gallatin will square off this Friday in a jamboree with the varsity and junior varsity beginning at 7 p.m.
