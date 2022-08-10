Portland football coach Wes Inman was pleased with his team’s performance in defeating Trousdale County 5-1 at home last Friday night. The Panthers rolled up over 500 yards of offense with quarterback Braden Thornton passing for 105 yards while Cullen Box complied 120 yards on the ground. The Purple finished with over 400 yards rushing. “We’re happy with the team,” Inman said. “We’ve been working hard and getting better every day. I thought we had the capabilities to do the things we did tonight.”

Trousdale County scored on a 45-yard touchdown run.

