Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 4:36 am
The Portland football team came out of the TSSAA mandated two-week dead period and participated in three 7-on 7 competitions last week.
On July 12, the Panthers played at Clarksville and featured both the varsity and junior varsity.
“We got a lot of good work in,” coach Wes Inman said. “Several of our players, including quarterback Braden Thornton, took another step forward in grasping the new passing concepts. Our junior varsity got to play three different games. I’m super proud of those guys.”
Portland traveled to Warren East on Thursday and had another competitive day, according to Inman.
“We played several Kentucky teams” Inman said. “I feel like the unit took another step forward. We played with more confidence and focused on our passing game.”
The Purple participated in the Lebanon High School tournament Saturday, and Inman was pleased with the effort by his squad.
“We played fairly well at times and much better at other times,” Inman said. “We did a tremendous amount of learning the first two days, and I think we took a profound step forward. It was a long, hot day, but we got it done and competed well.”
The Panthers will enter the 2022 season full of optimism in returning several key players on offense, including Thornton and the trio of Freddy Paxton, Braylon Dowlen and Jalen Pero, who rushed for 2,660 yards and scored 29 of the team’s 44 touchdowns.
Thornton passed for nearly 500 yards and five scores.
Defensively, the Panthers return four of the team’s top five tacklers.
“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done on offense,” Inman said. “Between coach (Brody) Reeves and the defensive staff’s hard work and attention to detail, along with coach (Hunter) Hicks working with our defensive backs, I’m incredibly pleased with our defensive growth.”
