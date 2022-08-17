The Portland Panthers passed their last big test before the regular season opener with Westmoreland by defeating visiting Gallatin in a jamboree Friday night.
The Purple scored first on a 16-play drive that covered 70 yards before the Green Wave came back to take the lead. Portland answered with a short four play series to take the lead and hold on for the win.
“We were very pleased with the effort our players displayed Friday night,” Coach Wes Inman said. “In particular, our offensive line had tremendous success knocking Gallatin’s defensive line off the ball. That allowed Braden Thornton time to throw the football.”
Thornton, a junior, completed a trio of passes for 61 yards, including two strikes to Freddy Paxton that set up Jalen Pero’s second touchdown of the evening.
“I think Braden did a tremendous job reading in the run game, “Inman said. “He threw the ball to open receivers and communicated to Coach West and myself on the sideline.”
Paxton caught two of those passes for 56 yards while Pero scored both touchdowns and Braylon Dowlen caught a pass on Portland’s first scoring drive.
“Our three-headed monster all did equally well in each aspect of the game,” Inman said of (Jalen) Pero, (Braylon) Dowlen and Paxton. “Braylon did a phenomenal job of blocking which allowed Jalen to have a prolific night of running the football. Freddy wowed the crowd by being the playmaker that he is with back-to-back catches that set up Jalen’s second touchdown.”
Paxton, Dowlen and Pero accumulated more than 3,000 yards of offense in 2021 and will be counted on to each have big years this season. “These fellas are lifelong friends,” Inman said. “They do a terrific job of complementing each other as well as blocking for one another. We don’t always know which of the three will have a big night, but we try to distribute it as evenly as possible.”
Inman was also pleased with the defensive play against a good Gallatin squad. “Gallatin has very talented players at each of their skill positions,” Inman said. “Coupled with the system they run, they put a lot of stress on a defense. Our kids shed blocks, ran to the football and responded to coaching the way we hoped they would.”
In the junior varsity portion of the jamboree, the Green Wave notched three touchdowns to defeat Portland.
“The JV portion of the scrimmage was very promising,” Inman said. “Gallatin only brought their sophomores through seniors. Our JV is comprised of freshmen and sophomores. Knowing that, I thought our young players fought valiantly and gained valuable experience, which will help them thrive in the JV schedule we’ve assembled. The JV teams we play will consist of freshmen, sophomores and some juniors.”
Portland will officially open up the 2022 season at Westmoreland Friday night. The Panthers sport a 10-7 mark in the series that started in 1977. The two teams played three times in the 70’s, four times in the 90’s and seven times in the 90’s.
The Panthers lost to the Eagles in 2013 and 2014 before winning a 31-28 thriller on a last second field goal by Nik Averitt in 2021.
“Westmoreland by tradition, is physical, well coached and play very fast on both sides of the football,” Inman said. “They have over 20 seniors on the team and a host of returning players. We expect nothing less than a hard fought, physical battle for four quarters, just like last year’s contest.”
Defensive, the Eagles line up in a 50-attack style with a cover 2 and 3 shell behind it. Nick Gray returns after being named the Region 2-4A defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 87 tackles, 12 tackle for losses, two sacks and an interception in 2021.
Offensively, Westmoreland run the wing-T with play action and counter game as well as an option game. In last year’s battle, the Eagles gained 323 yards as Kamryn Eden rushed for 57 yards and Eli Stafford netted 40 yards and scored once. Stafford also caught a pair of passed for 79 yards.
Portland compiled 356. Pero gained 145 yards and two touchdowns while Dowlen added 111 yards on 10 attempts. Mason Swonger scored once, and the Panthers’ LeCryus House also had a interception return for a touchdown. “I know the kids are excited,” Inman said. “We feel good coming out of the scrimmage season. We know every series will be a battle, every quarter and ultimately the entire game. It should be an excellent game in the renewal of this rivalry.”
