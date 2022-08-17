The Portland Panthers passed their last big test before the regular season opener with Westmoreland by defeating visiting Gallatin in a jamboree Friday night.

The Purple scored first on a 16-play drive that covered 70 yards before the Green Wave came back to take the lead. Portland answered with a short four play series to take the lead and hold on for the win.

