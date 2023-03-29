When Jenna Towles moved from Texas to Portland a few years ago, little did the senior know that one day she would have an opportunity to run cross country in college.
But that dream became a reality last Friday as Towles signed with Cumberland University to continue her running career.
“I always enjoyed running,” Towles explained. “I didn’t expect to make it to the highest level.”
Towles has reached the state tournament in cross county competition and that experience will pay off as she races at the next level.
“Those high-level races at the state tournament has educated me and will carry me through college races and through life,” Towles said at Friday’s signing.
Towles has reached the state in both her junior and senior campaigns. In 2021, Towles was 47th and this past year, came in 41st out of 234 runners in the A/AA state meet. Towles earned a third-place spot in the Region 5 meet and medaled in all but two races as a senior.
Towles trimmed nearly six minutes off her time from her sophomore season to her senior campaign.
Towles was impressed with Cumberland University after meeting with the team.
“I met with the girls, and they seem to be a good group,” Towles remarked. “Cumberland reminded me of home and the people I know in Portland.”
Cumberland University finished fifth at the Mid-South Conference championships in November after coming in fourth the year before.
Towles hasn’t decided on a major year at Cumberland.
She is the daughter of Jeremy and Christi Towles.
