Portland senior Jenna Towles felt more pressure than usual at last month’s TSSAA state cross-country meet. After a 47th-place finish in 2021 as a junior, Towles knew this was her final chance to improve on that mark.

Towles did improve on last season’s finish by coming in 41st out of 234 runners at the A/AA competition in October.

