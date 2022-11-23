Portland senior Jenna Towles felt more pressure than usual at last month’s TSSAA state cross-country meet. After a 47th-place finish in 2021 as a junior, Towles knew this was her final chance to improve on that mark.
Towles did improve on last season’s finish by coming in 41st out of 234 runners at the A/AA competition in October.
“I was happy with my effort,” Towles said in reflecting on the 2022 season. “I definitely felt a little extra pressure. I felt like I had accomplished a lot in my junior year, but still had things to do, and knowing we had some good runners behind me, I wanted to run as fast as I could so it would still be hard for them to break my records. I think there were a few things about the race that I couldn’t have changed, but I’m happy with my effort level.”
Towles had an outstanding senior campaign that was capped by a third-place finish in the Division One A-AA Region 5 meet with a time of 20:49.00
In the regular season, Towles medaled in all but two races she competed in.
“My best meet of the season would be in the regionals,” Towles remarked. “The first mile I hear my name and I thought there is no way for a personal record, so although my focus was always about racing the race, I really dialed in and just focused on my placing.”
Looking back over the season, Towles was at first disappointed in her performances but realized reaching the state was a major goal.
“Initially, I was a little disappointed in my performance,” Towles admitted. “But the last couple of meets of the season made me realize that although the season didn’t necessarily have the outcome that I wanted, I still had major improvements and medaled at every meet but two.”
The pressure of competing at the state can be daunting but Towles’ preparation remained the same as in the regular season.
“For the most part, we prepared the same,” Towles acknowledged. “Making a major switch right before a bit meet isn’t usually the best thing to do because it can make something familiar, like racing, feel a little more foreign which you don’t want.”
Towles pointed out that going to the state, she was confident in her training and abilities in facing some of the top runners in Class A/AA.
“I didn’t walk in thinking I was going to win,” Towles stated. “But, I was confident that in some way, I would improve from the previous year.”
Towles didn’t compete in cross country as a freshman but made her mark over the following three seasons.
“I feel like I have definitely improved,” Towles said. “But seriously, the first race I ran was over 26 minutes, so in three years to be running a little over 20 minutes seems like a big accomplishment.”
Towles has had several offers to run in college but for now, will concentrate on basketball and track in the spring.
