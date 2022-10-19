Junior Pro scores
Portland Youth
Aug. 27
A-Portland 15 Springfield 6
AA-Springfield 40 Portland 24
AAA-Springfield 34 Portland 0
Sept. 3
A-Portland 16 Nashville Titans 8
AA-Nashville Titans 28 Portland 0
AAA-Nashville Titans 34 Portland 14
Sept. 10
A-Portland 38 Pleasant View 0
AA-Portland 18 Pleasant View 12
AAA-Portland 19 Pleasant View 0
Sept. 24
A-Greenbrier 30 Portland 0
AA-Portland 34 Greenbrier 0
AAA-Greenbrier 38 Portland 0
Oct. 1
A-Jo Bryns 14 Portland 6
AA-Jo Bryns 36 Portland 8
AAA-Jo Bryns 32 Portland 0
Oct. 8
A-Portland 46 South Cheatham 6
AA-Portland 27 South Cheatham 8
AAA-Portland 40 South Cheatham 0
Oct. 15
A- White House 46 Portland 0
AA-White House 8 Portland 20
AAA-White House 28 Portland 16
Remaining Schedule
October 22 Joelton (Home)
— Submitted
