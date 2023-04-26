Knox Mason is nine years old, and he’s already won the Masters. On Sunday, April 2nd, he took first place in his age group at the world-famous Drive, Chip, and Putt Competition in Augusta.
Created in 2013 by a partnership among the Masters Tournament, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the Professional Golfers of America (PGA), the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Tournament is a free youth development initiative for junior golfers between the ages of 7-15. It is designed to test accuracy in driving, chipping, and putting. The competitors are divided into four divisions by age.
Knox’s journey through the competition is a hair-raising tale, even for someone accustomed to golf tournaments, which he is. Knox began playing golf at age three, when his father, Chris Mason, put a club in his hands. He did most of his training at the Kenny Perry Golf Club in Franklin, Ky., and although he had a few lessons with a pro, he primarily worked with his father.
His grandfather, Tom Laberge, tells a well-known family story. At age seven, Knox was at the Kenny Perry Golf Club working on his drive. The famous PGA golfer, Kenny Perry was there himself with a group of golfers. They began to migrate over to watch Knox do practice drives. “It was rather unusual for a seven-year-old to be able to drive a ball as far as he did,” said Laberge, “and Perry started calling him ‘Little DeChambeau’ after a famous golfer known for hitting the ball a long, long way.”
After that, Perry took an interest in Knox and gave him tips, “especially with chipping,” said Mason. However, according to his grandfather, “Knox really did this on his own with his dad.”
Mason began going to Kenny Perry’s Golf Club more often, up to three or four times a week when he turned six. At age seven, he began entering tournaments which included the Mid-South, the Sneds (Snedecker) Tour, the U.S. Kids, and Under Armour. “I won quite a few of them,” he admitted.
About sixty thousand kids seized the opportunity to compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Nationals, which is free, according to the PGA website. The competitors are eliminated through qualifying tournaments, which are held in different regions of the country. “Every player has to go through three tournaments,” said Laberge. “Knox was placed in the Southeast Region.”
The first tournament Knox navigated was at the Smyrna (Tennessee) Golf Course. The three top players from that contest advanced to the next tournament, The Grove, in College Grove, Tenn. Only two players went forward to the third tournament, which took place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C. At the Quail Hollow tournament, only one person advances to the Masters,- the winner.
When the qualifying tournaments are completed across the country, there are 10 competitors in each age group. Points are awarded in three skill categories — driving, chipping, and putting. First place in each skill receives 10 points, second place receives nine points, and so on, all the way down to one point. The player with the most points following all three skill competitions is declared the overall winner.
The first skill to be tested at the Masters was the drive, which is required to land on the fairway and is evaluated on length. Knox won that competition outright, at 178.6 feet. “I wasn’t really happy with that,” said Knox. “My other shot was longer, but it went out of bounds.”
Nevertheless, it was the longest drive, and Knox racked up 10 points.
Then came the chip, in which a player is allowed two shots, which are added together, with the closest cumulative distance to the hole determining the winner. Knox only scored two on the chip. “The way the ball hit, it didn’t roll out the way it should have,” he explained.
In the Masters, after the chip portion, the players are moved to the 18th green to attempt two putts from 15 and 30 feet, and the cumulative distance from the hole determines the score.
The players were allowed to take practice putts, and Knox got lucky. “Scott Stallings, a professional golfer from Knoxville, Tenn., was playing in the Masters,” said Laberge, “and he took Knox and Jake Sheffield aside and gave them tips.” (Jake Sheffield was a young golfer from Knoxville who won the tournament in his 14-15 age division.)
Knox elaborated. “He told us that the number 18 green was going to be faster than we thought, and not to hit the ball too hard.”
Knox’s two putts added up to two feet and 10 inches from the hole, which turned out to be the same distance that Jacob Eagen, from Castle Rock, Colo., shot. Knox and Eagen were tied in the putting competition. A putt-off was required.
Knox went first, and the ball stopped one inch from the hole. Eagen’s ball was one foot away.
Knox would have been the overall winner but for one thing, when the total points were tallied, he and Eagen had tied again. They each had 22 points overall.
A second putt-off was required. This time Eagen went first, with the ball going into the hole but rolling out. Knox went second and put the ball in the cup.
And that is how Knox Mason won the Masters Drive, Chip, and Putt Tournament.
Stiff golf competition is not the only adversity Knox has faced. He has a condition known as PKU or phenylketonuria. It is an inborn error of metabolism that results in decreased metabolism and is treated through diet, which means, according to his grandfather, that he can’t eat any protein, and all food must be weighed. “I eat a lot of pasta,” said Knox. PKU is an extraordinarily rare condition. “One in a hundred thousand kids have it,” said Laberge. “He was the only baby born in Tennessee in 2013 who had it. And of course, Willow, being his twin sister, was tested twice, but she doesn’t have it.”
Knox had family and friends accompany him to Augusta — his mother, father, Willow, and older brother, Caden, who is 19. “The tournament gives eight tickets to each competitor, so Knox brought a few of his golfing friends down too,” said Laberge. “I think they helped Knox keep the nerves away.”
When a discussion comes up about next year whether he will do it again, the family is undecided. Some feel yes and others, no.
“It is so hard to get there,” said Tom. “At Quail Creek, Knox had to make a 30 foot putt in the pouring rain just for a chance to go to the Masters. And he sunk it. It was miraculous. But he still only won Quail Creek by one point.”
Knox thinks he will try again.
And although he is proud of his trophies, the thing that makes him the happiest could be the shoes given to him by Scott Stallings. “NoBull Masters Editions,” said Knox. “They’re not even on the market yet.”
So, in the end, after all the work, all the competing, and all the anxiety, it was the “NoBulls” that made the journey worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.