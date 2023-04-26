PORNWS-04-26-23 KNOX MASON

Knox Mason is shown with his trophies.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

Knox Mason is nine years old, and he’s already won the Masters. On Sunday, April 2nd, he took first place in his age group at the world-famous Drive, Chip, and Putt Competition in Augusta.

Created in 2013 by a partnership among the Masters Tournament, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the Professional Golfers of America (PGA), the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Tournament is a free youth development initiative for junior golfers between the ages of 7-15. It is designed to test accuracy in driving, chipping, and putting. The competitors are divided into four divisions by age.

