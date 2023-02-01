The Portland girls took a lead with 39 seconds left but couldn’t hold on in losing to host White House 37-36 last Friday night. The Lady Devils made the winning shot with under ten seconds left and the Purple missed a last second attempt that preserved the victory for White House.
“This is the fourth straight game that Taya (Totten) has put the team on her back and tried to will us to a win,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Hopefully, we will have four more girls to follow her for 32 minutes.”
Totten reached double figures with 19 points while Katie McCloud added ten. Cheyenne Gregory scored five, and MaKayla Bryant netted two.
Marley Hyde and Abigail Bradley each topped the Lady Devils with ten points. It was Hyde that scored the winning basket for the hosts.
Portland led 14-9 at the end of the opening eight minutes as Totten fired in 11 points including a trio of 3-point buckets. The Lady Panthers held a slim 20-19 halftime advantage despite getting outscored 10-6.
In the third, a Gregory shot from the 3-point line pushed the Purple lead to five, 27-22 while the Lady Devils tallied to close the gap by three, 27-24 and the quarter ended with Portland on top.
White House tallied the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 30-27 as Emily Seavis nailed a 3-pointer and Hyde scored three. Totten and Gregory each connected from outside and Totten swished a basket to put Portland ahead 33-32.
Isabel Bradley canned a field goal and Abigail Bradley sank a charity toss and a 35-33 advantage with 1:14 left.
McCloud found an opening in the defense and nailed a 3-point bucket. But Hyde gave her team the lead and the win with a putback. Portland missed a last-second shot as the buzzer sounded.
Portland will host Montgomery Central this Friday and travel to Greenbrier next Tuesday.
