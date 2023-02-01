The Portland girls took a lead with 39 seconds left but couldn’t hold on in losing to host White House 37-36 last Friday night. The Lady Devils made the winning shot with under ten seconds left and the Purple missed a last second attempt that preserved the victory for White House.

“This is the fourth straight game that Taya (Totten) has put the team on her back and tried to will us to a win,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Hopefully, we will have four more girls to follow her for 32 minutes.”

