The Portland Lady Panther basketball team has been busy with five camps in preparation for the 2022-23 season, including camp stops at Independence, Lebanon and MTSU.
Coach Scott Steinbrecher was looking at several different areas of the team in playing different teams with different styles.
“We played teams from all over the state,” Steinbrecher said. “We played a few teams from out of state. We were looking for communication, accountability and getting the girls experience.”
Steinbrecher pointed out that Mia Humphrey and Jenna Towles were two of the players that stepped up this summer and proven they can help the team out this winter.
“Our expectations for the season are to keep growing the program and to be able to achieve the max possible,” Steinbrecher said.
The Lady Panthers return the Portland Leader Player of the Year in Taya Totten who also was all-district and all-district tournament as a freshman. Defensive Player of the Year Cheyenne Gregory is also back, along with Katie McCloud.
Portland reached the regional tournament for the first time in more than a decade last season.
