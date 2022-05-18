After winning their opening game of the district 9-AAA tournament, the Portland softball team lost the next two games to see their season end.
The Lady Panthers finished with a 12-23 record in Coach Taniesha Tucker’s first season at the helm of the program.
“Overall, we ended the season battling,” Tucker said. “I learned a lot about this team. The girls showed a lot of perseverance throughout the season, which led us to finishing in fourth place in the district tournament. As the season came to a close, I felt confident that we left the 2022 season with a lot of positive energy and momentum going into next season.”
Last Monday, the Purple fell behind early and lost to Greenbrier 12-2.
The Lady Panthers trailed 8-0 before breaking through with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
Taya Totten and Kayla Wasilko each singled and Jama Hoffman’s base hit drove in Totten. Aiden Hughes hit a grounder that allowed Wasilko to score.
Portland had three base runners on in the first and one in the third and fourth innings but couldn’t score until the fifth.
Wasilko had a double and Eryn Cheney recorded a triple in the contest.
The following day, the Lady Panthers were shut out by Montgomery Central 5-0. Wasilko had three singles and Hoffman and Hughes each had one.
Portland had the bases loaded in third but didn’t score.
“We had a lot of young girls this season get an opportunity to play and get a lot of great reps, which will help us build this program for the future,” Tucker said.
Portland loses Eryn Cheney, Kayla Wasilko and Kameron Whittaker to graduation this week.
Tucker was happy with how the trio adjusted to their third head coach in four years.
“It’s going to be a tough role for someone to step up and takeover their positions,” Tucker said. “They have left a mark on this program that’s showing girls that no matter the outcome or no matter how things are going, you have to continue to fight until the end, which is what these three seniors did.”
