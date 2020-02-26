The Portland girls battled back from a halftime deficit but came up short in a 40-30 loss to Wilson Central last Thursday evening in District 9-AAA tournament action at the winner’s gym.
The Lady Panthers trailed by eight points at halftime but came out strong in the third quarter and made it a game. The Purple were outscored 14-9 over the final eight minutes of action as Wilson Central advanced to the semifinals.
“I thought the girls battled back, we just spent too much time chasing the scoreboard,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher pointed out. “We kept trailing five to eight points. We fell behind 6-0 early. I think we had some stress and anxiety because we knew if we lost, our season would be over. It was the first time Portland had been in a big game like this in the tournament with a chance to win in a while. I thought we competed and played hard. We just missed too many shots and didn’t get the shots we wanted. and their defense had a lot to do with that.”
Sami Parker fired in eight points in her final game wearing the Purple and White. But it was the senior’s defensive play that stood out to Steinbrecher.
“Sami was phenomenal tonight and kept us in the game,” Steinbrecher remarked. “Their post player made the all-district team and Sami held her to two points Thursday. We had some seniors played their best game Thursday night. That was cool to see.”
Portland fell behind 6-0 before Parker scored inside to put Portland on the board. The Lady Wildcats extended their advantage to 10-6 as the period ended. Wilson Central built a double-digit advantage at 21-9 before Rayleigh Hester collected a 3-point bucket that left the Purple trailing 21-12 at intermission.
The Lady Panthers cut the lead to five, 26-21 late in the third, but Wilson Central stretched their margin to 10 in the fourth quarter to hold on for the victory.
Abi Thomerson matched Parker’s point total with eight while Lillie Whitehead netted six and Katie McCloud and Rayleigh Hester scoring three points. Abbie Tomlinson rounded out the offense with two.
Campbell Strange led all scorers with 13 points.
Steinbrecher loses five seniors to graduation in Parker, Tomlinson, Thomerson, Rachel Westveer and Daley McCloud.
“These are phenomenal kids,” Steinbrecher said about the group. “I coached Abi, Sami, and Daley at Portland East and coached all five the past two seasons. We set goals. We beat Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central (in the regular season) for the first time in school history. We have all learned on the ropes. They will always have a special place in my heart. With all the ups and downs, it’s been a roller coaster ride, but they stuck with it. And I stuck with them.”
Portland finished with a 12-18 mark.
