After trailing by one at the half, the Portland Lady Panthers were outscored 16-6 in the third quarter en route to dropping a 46-35 decision to host Gallatin Friday night.
The first half was close, and the Purple led midway through the second period. The Lady Wave used a 9-0 run to close out the third to build a 11-point lead heading into the final eight minutes of action.
“We didn’t make good shot selections in the third,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher explained. “We turned the basketball over too much. In the first half, out shots were pretty good. But in the second half, everything we did was in Gallatin’s favor. When they get out and run, there isn’t a lot we can do about that. We didn’t have a shot maker with Lexie (Williams) out. Where will we find that person to stop the momentum. Lebanon killed us on offensive boards Tuesday night. We are either to small or not strong enough. Our girls tried to compete, but Gallatin is bigger, faster, and stronger. I thought we gave a max effort tonight. Our kids wanted a win. The girls played hard, and I’m so proud of them.”
The Purple jumped out to a 4-0 lead on back-to-back shots by Lillie Whitehead, and Gallatin didn’t get on the scoreboard until the 3:40 mark on a shot by Sanaa Ricks. The contest was tied at 4-4, but Katie McCloud and Rayleigh Hester scored on consecutive trips downcourt for an 8-4 margin. The Lady Wave close out the quarter with five straight and a 9-8 lead.
Portland tied the game at 9-all on a foul shot from Whitehead and followed with a basket. Sami Parker recorded an inside shot for a 13-9 advantage. Gallatin would score seven of the next nine points to take a 16-15 lead at the break. The Lady Wave would take control of the third quarter with nine straight points as Jeremia Montgomery tallied nine in the quarter to go up 32-19. Katie McCloud scored late for the Purple as PHS trailed 32-21 with eight minutes remaining.
The Lady Panthers did cut into the deficit as Whitehead and Katie McCloud each fired in a 3-pointer. After a 4-0 Gallatin run, the Purple reeled off seven straight including a Whitehead 3-point bucket that left Portland trailing 43-35 difference with a minute left to play. Gallatin would hold off the late challenge to post the district win.
Montgomery led the Lady Wave with 13 points while Cialife Carter and Ricks each netted eight.
Whitehead topped Portland in scoring with 12, Katie McCloud tallied eight, Hester finished with seven, Parker collected four and Abi Thomerson and Madison Linville rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
The Lady Panthers had a pair of district matches on Jan. 17 and 21.
Portland traveled to Wilson Central and dropped a 54-41 decision to the hosts. The Purple trailed at the end of each quarter, facing a 12-8 deficit after one and were behind 23-19 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats extended the lead to five, 36-31 after three quarters and post the 13-point margin of victory by outscoring Portland 18-10.
Hester topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with nine while Thomerson had eight and Daley McCloud netted six. Rachel Westveer chipped in with five, Abbie Tomlinson and Parker each contributed three, and Linville rounded out the scoring with two. Portland recorded 17 field goals in the contest.
Last Tuesday, the Purple fell to Lebanon 53-37 on the road. Whitehead and Williams paced Portland in scoring with 11 apiece, Parker had seven, Linville contributed three, Hester and Katie McCloud each finished with two and Westveer collected one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.