The 2023 softball regular season is winding down for Portland as the Lady Panthers are starting to gear up for the district tournament.
Last Monday, the Purple fell to White House 11-4.
Portland fell behind 4-0 and couldn’t recover the early deficit in absorbing the district setback.
The Lady Panthers tallied two runs in the top of the third.
Taya Totten reached on a bunt single and was sacrificed to second by Zoey Lavigne. Aiden Hughes popped a double to center field that brought in Totten. Stori Russell took advantage of a fielding error to get to first base. Hughes later touched home plate on another Blue Devil miscue.
Trailing 6-2, the Purple managed two more runs in the fifth.
After two outs, Mills singled and came in when Georgetown College signee Jenna Bailey launched a two-run homer to right that pulled the Lady Panthers to within a pair of runs 6-4.
White House added two in the fifth and three in the sixth to complete the scoring and earn the win.
The Lady Panthers finished with eight hits in the contest.
On April 18, the Lady Panthers were defeated by Montgomery Central 18-9 in a district showdown.
The Lady Indians scored six in the second and added five in the sixth as part of their offensive attack.
Lavigne, Russell, and Cheyenne Gregory each collected a pair of hits in the battle.
Montgomery Central scored two in their opening at-bat, but the Lady Panthers answered with five in the bottom of the first.
Lavigne advanced to second on a pair of errors by the Indians and Totten drew a walk. Hughes singled to load the bases and was replaced by pinch runner Makayla Bryant at first.
Katie McCloud hit into a fielders’ choice that allowed Lavigne to score but Totten was out at second. Russell singled to load the bases and Bryant scored on a Bailey out. Isabella Dillion doubled in McCloud and Russell.
Gregory finished the scoring with a base hit that brought in Dillon.
Montgomery Central tallied six in the second to build an 8-5 edge.
The Lady Panthers struck for three in the home half of the third to tie the contest up.
Russell and Bailey both singled and Dillon advanced to first after getting hit by a pitch. Gregory hit into a grounder that brought in Russell. Mills single in courtesy runner Janerra Manning and Dillon.
The Lady Panthers took the lead with a single run in the following inning.
McCloud singled and later scored on a Gregory hit.
The Lady Indians put the game away with ten runs over the final three frames. Portland had 11 hits in the game.
Portland faced county rival Gallatin last Wednesday and lost 8-4.
The two teams were knotted at 1-1 before the Wave tallied four in the third and two in the fourth.
Gallatin scored in the first. but the home team tied the contest when Dillon swiped home plate. The Wave pushed across four in the third and two in the following inning and led 7-1. In the home half of the sixth, the Lady Panthers scored three.
Mills reached on an error and a Madison Wallace three-base hit drove in Mills. Bryant doubled home Wallace, and Bryant came in on a McCloud single.
Gallatin added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.