Portland opened the 2022 campaign in East Tennessee on March 15 and shut out Sevier County 11-0 in three innings.
The Purple pounded out 10 hits and tallied four runs in the first and third and had three in the second.
Winning pitcher Eryn Cheney struck out nine and didn’t allow a hit.
The Lady Panthers pushed across four runs in the opening inning. Zoey Lavigne and Jama Hoffman both drew walks and Kayla Wasilko doubled home Lavigne. Katie McCloud singled in Wasilko and Hoffman and McCloud came around to score on an Aiden Hughes hit.
In the third, the Portland bats plated a trio of runs as Wasilko’s two-base hit drove in Hoffman and Lavigne, and McCloud popped a single to right that scored Wasilko.
Portland put the game away in the third. Hoffman’s triple scored Cheyenne Gregory and Lavigne and Hoffman took advantage of a catcher’s error to touch home plate on the same play for a 10-0 lead. Cheney walked and was replaced by pinch runner Makayla Bryant. Makayla Mandrell doubled in Bryant.
Cheyenne struck out the side in the home half of the inning as the 10-run rule went into effect.
The Purple followed the win with a 9-0 shutout of Gatlinburg Pittman in an afternoon contest. Lavigne allowed just one hit and fanned eight to earn the win.
Portland blasted 12 hits, including a solo homer by Hughes in the third.
The Lady Panthers scored four runs in the first as Lavigne, Hoffman, Wasilko and McCloud tallied.
In the second, Wasilko’s sac fly drove in Lavigne, who had reached on an error. Summer Leighton scored on the error.
In the third, Hughes launched a one-out homer to center field and a 7-0 advantage. The Purple closed out the scoring in the fourth. Leighton tripled and Hoffman collected a RBI when Lavigne scored.
The Lady Panthers dropped a 12-2 decision to Union County on March 17.
Union County pounded out 11 hits and scored four runs in the second, fourth and fifth.
Portland got on the scoreboard with two in the third.
After two outs, Lavigne and Hoffman both doubled with Lavigne scoring on Hofffman’s hit. Wasilko reached on an error that allowed Hoffman to come in.
The Lady Panthers dropped a 13-6 contest to Maryville Heritage last Friday. The Purple scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but gave up 11 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
Lavigne and Cheney each collected two hits, while Wasilko, Kameron Whittaker, Hughes and Bailey each added one.
Hughes, Cheney and Whittaker each had a double. Cheney drove in two with Whittaker and Bailey each knocking in a single run. Hughes, Lavigne, Hoffman and McCloud all crossed home plate once.
The Lady Panthers scored one run in the fourth and two in the seventh.
Portland ended their East Tennessee trip by beating Knoxville Fulton 4-1.
Lavigne got the win for the Lady Panthers by allowing just two hits in five frames, while Cheney was credited with the save after hurling two innings of no-hit softball.
Portland pushed across one run in their opening at-bat. Lavigne walked and later scored on a Wasilko groundout. Fulton tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but a three-run outburst by the Lady Panthers in the sixth put the winners on top to stay.
Hughes and Bailey both drew walks with Gregory replacing Bailey on the basepaths. Cheney lined a two-base hit to left that scored Hughes. Hoffman singled in Cheney and Gregory to wrap up the scoring.
Portland will play in the Macon County tournament March 25-26 and returns home to face Greenbrier and Macon County on Monday and Tuesday.
“We had a good week in Pigeon Forge,” Coach Tucker said. “I think it’s slowly coming together. We ended the week with some good momentum. Eryn threw a no-hitter against Sevier High and Aiden and Kameron hit home runs in the Gatlinburg-Pittman game. Thursday, we played state runner-up Union County and stayed with them for three innings. Heritage was a solid team and Fulton had the best pitcher we had seen so far. We just have to clean up some errors moving forward.”
