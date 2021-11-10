Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher welcomes back four of last year’s top seven players back to the 2021-22 team as the season tips off November 16.
The Lady Panthers finished with a 9-18 mark from a year ago in tough District 9-AAA competition. With the TSSAA expanding the number of classes in basketball from three to four, Portland is in a more competitive district along with White House, Greenbrier, and Creekwood.
“I think it gives us a little jolt before the season starts,” Steinbrecher said recently. “But once that first game gets here, that all means nothing.”
Portland returns four players back from last season in senior Rayleigh Hester, juniors Kayla Wasilko and Katie McCloud, and sophomore Cheyenne Gregory.
Freshman Taya Totten joins the probable starting five after a stellar career at Portland East the past two seasons.
“Rayleigh is a senior center for us and started as a freshman,” Steinbrecher pointed out. “She can play inside and out. That give us a ton of flexibility and we will count on her to lead us offensively.”
McCloud and Wasilko contributed greatly to the team in 2020-21, and Gregory saw plenty of playing time as a ninth grader.
“Katie is a three-year starter for us and has a high basketball IQ,” Steinbrecher remarked about the guard/forward. “She can do a little of everything. Kayla can also do it all for us, post up, run the point in a pinch. You name it, she can do it and that’s what we need of her. Cheyenne is maybe most competitive and athletic which is a great combo. She has a ton to learn but wants to learn.”
Totten, last year’s Portland Leader Player of the Year, will share point guard duties with Gregory.
“We are going to count on Taya and Cheyenne to lead the backcourt,” Steinbrecher explained. “It’s a lot to ask a freshman, but she wants that responsibility. She’s a hard worker that loves the game.”
Steinbrecher has Aleena Waggoner and Karlee Clayton coming off the bench for the Purple and is looking for others, especially a talented ninth grade class to compete for playing time.
Portland will run a base motion offense and defensively set up in a man or a 1-3-1.
Steinbrecher has coached or watched most these girls come through the system for several years and is excited about the upcoming season.
“We have a ton of girls I’ve coached for six or seven years now,” Steinbrecher stated. “They have played together for about that long, so there is a ton of familiarity with each other, and they all care about each other.”
Steinbrecher looks for Creekwood to be the favorite after the went to the state tournament last season.
“I think the key to us having a good season is how quick we can get the young guards settled in and finding some depth,” Steinbrecher said. “Our expectations would be for this group to advance to the regionals and maybe even host a game in the tournament.”
