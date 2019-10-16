LAFAYETTE -- The Portland High School girls soccer squad needed more than just a win its regular-season district finale at Macon County.
In order to leap into second place in the District 9-AA standings, the Lady Panthers had to defeat host Macon County by two goals.
However, Portland was forced to settle for fourth place due to a 1-1 tie with the Tigerettes.
"It's not what I wanted," Lady Panther head coach Ryan Goostree said. "We wanted second (place). Now, we have to take the hard route through Springfield and White House Heritage."
With a win, Portland -- which moved to 8-6-1 overall and to 2-2-1 in 9-AA play -- could have pulled into a three-way tie for second place with Macon County and White House. The Lady Panthers would have been the No. 2 seed in the district tournament by winning by at least two goals, which would have resulted in referring to a series of tiebreakers that would have left Portland as the No. 2 seed.
Instead, Portland will be the No. 4 seed, resulting in a quarterfinal match with fifth-seeded Springfield on
See TIE/Page A6
Monday and potentially a showdown with top-seeded White House Heritage in Tuesday's semifinal round.
"We weren't going for the tie," Goostree said. "We were going for that two-goal advantage to get second (place)."
The Lady Panthers weren't able to capitalize on an opportunity in the 15th minute.
A shot in the box resulted in a handball by Tigerette junior defender Taylor Ward, awarding the visitors a penalty kick. However, Portland junior Alex Tuttle ran up to the ball on the penalty kick, stopped and then attempted to restart in an attempt to step into the penalty kick.
Because penalty kicks at the high-school level must take place in a continuous approach, the shot was disallowed.
"My girl didn't know the PK rule," Goostree said.
In the 38th minute, Tuttle fired a shot from approximately 25 yards out off of the crossbar.
"Our possession was good in the first half," Goostree said. "We've struggled to drop goals against quality teams. I was happy with the effort."
Macon County (9-4-2, 3-1-1) scored with 36:40 remaining as senior forward Keeley Carter headed classmate Jamie Ashburn's corner kick inside the left post.
However, the Lady Panthers responded 11 minutes later as sophomore Ella Clifton took a shot from the top of the box on the left side. The shot was mishandled by Tigerette junior goalkeeper Saranda Woodson, tying the match.
In the 60th minute, Portland sophomore goalkeeper Kenzie Campbell made a leaping save of a shot by Carter that was headed toward the upper portion of the net, and Campbell made another save of a low shot from Carter approximately eight minutes later.
"A few years ago, we were beating them 5-0 (in 2015)," Goostree said. "Both programs have done well, improving their clientel.
"We have four upperclassmen, two juniors and two seniors. Everybody else is freshmen and sophomores. We're going in the right direction. With us coming out and competing (well), I'm happy."
The Lady Panthers' last win over Macon County was in 2015, with the Tigerettes defeating Portland in both 2016 and 2017 before the two programs played to a 2-2 tie during the regular season a year ago. However, Macon County rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Lady Panthers in the District 9-AA Tournament quarterfinal round last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.