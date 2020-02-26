The Portland girls squeaked out a 42-40 win over rival White House on February 17 as senior Daley McCloud calmly sank two foul shots with under a minute left to play to seal the win.
“I’ve been barking at the seniors for two years about learning to win, and we have done that,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “You have to learn how to win games and to win in life. This team has learned how to fight adversity and overcome their emotions. In the first half, we couldn’t hir free throws or shots, Sami (Parker) was off, but we stuck in there. We showed a lot of mental toughness by hitting free throws with the game on the line.”
Portland had made only two of nine foul shots over the opening three quarters of action. But a four of five performance at the stripe in the fourth allowed the Purple to edge out the Lady Devils.
“We weren’t good from the foul line early, but the biggest moment was when we made four of five down the stretch.” Steinbrecher pointed out.
Both teams struggled in the opening half as the Lady Panthers missed 15 shots and White House committed 15 turnovers.
Portland led 5-4 on two Katie McCloud foul shots at the five-minute mark and neither team could score again until the 1:15 mark on a shot by the Lady Devils Avery Draz.
Lillie Whitehead popped in a 3-pointer and added a shot off the glass to put the Purple up 10-6 as the quarter ended.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to seven, 17-10, as Abi Thomerson and Parker each scored field goals and Madison Linville closed a 7-4 run with a 3-point shot. Two foul shots by Faithe Johnstone and an Emma Wall 3-point bucket gave White House momentum and left the hosts trailing 17-15 at intermission.
The third period saw four ties as the two teams battled hard. Portland went up 24-19 on a Whitehead 3-pointer, but the Lady Devils scored five unanswered points to tie the game at 24-24. Two more ties ended the third at 28-28.
White House led for most of the final eight minutes before Katie McCloud tied the score at 36-36 with two minutes remaining. Baylee Miller connected for the hosts, but Parker netted a jumper for a 38-38 deadlock. Whitehead knocked in two charity tosses and Daley McCloud sank a pair at the stripe to ice the win.
Parker and Whitehead reached double figures with 14 and 10 points respectively. Katie McCloud netted six, Rayleigh Hester scored five, Madison Linville tallied three, and Daley McCloud and Abi Thomerson each collected two. Miller topped the Lady Devils with 10.
