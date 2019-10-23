The Portland Lady Panthers soccer team lost to White House Heritage in second round district action last Tuesday to end their season with a 9-7-2 record overall. The Purple had advanced to the second round after defeating Springfield on Oct. 14.
"We played a decent game against Heritage," Coach Ryan Goostree said. "I think we frustrated them. We held them scoreless for 30 minutes. They scored first on a penalty kick and scored two more goals in a four-minute span. We trailed 3-0 at halftime."
Alex Tuttle found the net for the Lady Panthers in the second half and Portland had some shots at the goal but could not connect.
"We had some shots, they were always 6 inches above the net," Goostree said. "Heritage scored a late goal for the final score."
Last Monday, the Lady Panther advanced to the Heritage game by blasting Springfield 8-2.
"We hadn't been in this position since 2008," Goostree said. "Everyone did a good job tonight. Ella Clifton had a hat trick for us."
Clifton notched three goals for the Purple while Jessica Roberts scored two. Ragan Borders, Aliyah Chambers and Hailey Chambers each added one goal.
Portland led 4-0 at halftime and kept the pressure on with four more in the final 40 minutes.
"We discussed at halftime that we wanted to continue to press offensive and we did," Goostree said. "That was good to see."
The Lady Panthers lose Emma Gregory and Aliyah Chambers to graduation, and both played a signficant role in the team's success.
"These two girls have played all four years for us," Goostree noted. "They have different personalities. Aliyah has played every position and has a hilarious personality. Emma is our 'team mother.' She has played offense and defense for us."
Aliyah Chambers was named all-district while Kenzie Campbell was voted by the district coaches as Goalkeeper of the Year. Jessica Roberts and Ella Clifton both were named to the all-district tournament squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.