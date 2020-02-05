After a slow start, the Portland Lady Panthers took a first quarter lead and built a double-digit margin in defeating Mt. Juliet 48-36 in District 9-AA action last week.
Junior Lillie Whitehead fired in 20 points and Madison Linville netted nine, including a trio of treys to spark the Purple in the victory.
“As long as I’ve been in town and even growing up in Nashville, the Mt. Juliet name registers across the state,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said afterward. “To pull off a win like this is huge. Most important is winning tonight. We won the third quarter (14-4), and I told the girls we have to win the fourth.”
Portland didn’t score in the contest until the three-minute mark when Abi Thomerson connected. The Purple would follow that with six points by Whitehead, including a 3-pointer that gave the home team a 9-6 edge.
“I called a timeout at the three-minute mark,” Steinbrecher remarked. “We were in attack mentality, but we weren’t playing smart.”
The Lady Panthers took the three-point lead into the second period and gave up the lead just once when Ava Heilman uncorked a 3-pointer for the Lady Bears and a 11-10 edge. After that, the Purple would regain the lead as Rayleigh Hester popped a shot from the 3-point arc, Whitehead scored nine that included a 3-point bucket and Linville threw in a 3-pointer as Portland led 25-19 at the half.
“We hit a lot of threes tonight,” Steinbrecher pointed out. “Madison made some big shots tonight for us including a couple of threes in the third.”
Hester converted a steal into a layup and Thomerson followed with an inside basket for a 29-19 advantage. Mt. Juliet cut the lead to seven, 29-22, but Hester scored, Linville made back-to-back attempts at the 3-point stripe and Whitehead finished up the third with a basket as the Purple led 39-23 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
The Lady Bears closed the gap to 11, 39-28 with five straight points to start the fourth quarter, but Portland responded as Katie McCloud made consecutive buckets for a 15-point spread, 43-28. Mt. Juliet would finish the game by outscoring the Lady Panthers 8-5, but the Purple maintained their double-digit lead for the win.
Backing Whitehead and Linville in the scoring column was Hester with seven, Thomerson and Katie McCloud each had four and Tomlinson finished with three.
Nevaeh Majors paced Mt. Juliet with 14 points, including 10 in the fourth.
