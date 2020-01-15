After a disappointing loss to Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers responded with a big 40-27 victory over visiting Hendersonville last Friday night. The Purple trailed 10-7 after eight minutes of action but used a 15-2 run in the second quarter to lead by 10, 22-12 at halftime. The Lady Commandos stormed back after the break with eight straight points that trimmed the deficit by two, 22-20. Portland held off the charge with a 3-point shot and lay-up and extended their lead for the win.
“We talk about in practice, how will you finish,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher explained. “I thought we finished strong at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday and tonight the girls played hard and well and give the girls the credit.”
The Lady Panthers led 7-4 in the first quarter before the Lady Commandos closed out the period with five unanswered and led 10-7. The Purple started off the second quarter with a 12-0 run as Lexie Williams buried a pair of 3-pointers, Rayleigh Hester, Daley McCloud, Sami Parker all contributed to the offensive blitz and Abi Thomerson closed out the spree on a shot from the 3-point arc for the 22-10 margin.
“As a coach, its fun to watch the girls have fun on offense,” Steinbrecher said about the scoring effort. “We had bigger runs tonight. Hendersonville came out in the third quarter and scored eight straight and I asked the girls how quick can you stop their runs.?
The Lady Commandos clawed back in the game with four consecutive field goals to trail 22-20 at the 4:10 mark.
Portland answered with a 3-pointer from Williams and a Lillie Whitehead lay-up that increased the advantage to seven, 27-20. After a Lady Commando bucket, the Lady Panthers closed out the quarter on a Whitehead 3-point basket and an Abbie Tomlinson shot to give the Purple a 32-22 edge with eight minutes left to play.
Hendersonville cut the deficit to eight to open the fourth period, but Parker, Whitehead, and Williams made shots on consecutive baskets for a 38-24 lead to put the game away.
Whitehead topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with 14 while Williams added 11. Parker chipped in with six, Thomerson had three and Hester, Daley McCloud, and Tomlinson each contributed two.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers fell to Mt. Juliet 50-35 on the road in a district matchup.
Portland trailed 17-7 after eight minutes of action and faced a 31-21 deficit at the break. The Golden Bears extended their lead to 14, 43-29 in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Williams reached double figures with 10 points as nine teammates hit the scoring column. Whitehead tallied seven, Daley McCloud netted five, Tomlinson recorded four, Madison Linville scored three, Kayla Wasilko followed with two and Katie McCloud and Rachel Westveer rounded out the offense with one apiece.
