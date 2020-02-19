The Portland girls pulled out a 32-28 win over Wilson Central last Tuesday on Senior Recognition night. The Lady Panthers led from the 2:50 mark of the second quarter with Wilson Central tying the score at 18-18 in the third.
Portland snapped the tie two minutes later and made 8 of 12 foul shots over the final eight minutes of the contest to eke out the victory.
“When the game was tied at 18-18, I thought, its’ going to get dicey,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “In the past, we would have lost a game like this. We kept our composure and grinded down on defense. I thought Sami (Parker) did a good job on their big girl inside. She was a beast tonight.”
Steinbrecher pointed out how big those free throws were in the final quarter.
“They were huge,” Steinbrecher explained. “Wilson Central didn’t miss. We were trading one point for two. But the same girls that were missing for us early stepped back to the line late and hit some with a lot of pressure on them.”
The Lady Panthers also benefitted from some key 3-pointers as freshman Katie McCloud knocked down three in a row in the second to give the Purple the lead for good while Rayleigh Hester recorded a trey with four minutes left to play that put her team up by five, 24-19.
“We talked about that at Hendersonville about finding your shooters,” Steinbrecher said. “Tonight, we did that. Katie and Rayleigh have the green light all the time and I have all the confidence in them.”
The Lady Wildcats came out and jumped on top 6-0 before back-to-back baskets left the Purple trailing 6-5. Jakoria Woods connected for the visitors while Parker scored inside as the quarter ended with Wilson Central on top 8-7.
The Lady Cats went up 10-7 before Katie McCloud launched the first of her trio of 3-point field goals that gave Portland a 16-10 advantage. Two foul shots by Woods closed out the scoring as Portland maintained a 16-12 lead at intermission.
The two teams traded baskets as the third period opened before four straight charity tosses tied the contest up at 18-18 at the 6:06 mark. Katie McCloud snapped the deadlock with a single toss at the stripe as Portland took a 19-18 lead in the fourth.
The two squads combine for 23 points over the final eight minutes of play with 13 of those coming at the free throw line. Hester did give the Lady Panthers a five-point edge with a 3-point bucket. The remaining 13 points came at the stripe as Portland cashed in on 8 of 12 attempts and the Lady Wildcats made half of their 10. In the final minute, Abbie Tomlinson made one, Whitehead sank three and Abi Thomerson nailed one of two for the final margin of victory.
Whitehead paced the Lady Panthers with 11 points with Katie McCloud adding 10. Thomerson netted five, Hester scored three and Parker and Tomlinson rounded out the offense with two and one respectively. The Lady Wildcats was led by Nicole Brill’s 11 points.
Last Friday, the Lady Panthers ran into a red-hot Lebanon squad and lost 67-29. Portland trailed 20-3 at the end of the first period and never recovered from the slow start.
