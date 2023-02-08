Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher didn’t panic when his team fell behind in Friday’s district match-up with visiting Montgomery Central on senior night.
The Lady Panthers did get untracked and defeated the visitors 58-30. The first quarter ended with the Purple leading 17-8 enroute to the 28-point margin of victory.
“Things didn’t go our way in the first two or three minutes of the game,” Steinbrecher remarked. “They got a couple of quick buckets and the lead. In those moments, you can get frustrated, but the girls kept going and playing and knowing what they are capable of doing. We never let up and I was proud of the girls.”
Sophomore Taya Totten topped Portland in scoring with 27 points with teammate Cheyenne Gregory finishing with 12 and Katie McCloud contributing eight.
I know everyone wanted to see Taya get 30 but you don’t want to see a kid get hurt so I took her out,” Steinbrecher explained. “I thought Cheyenne did a good job of pushing the tempo tonight. We crashed the boards and was patient on offense.”
Aleena Waggoner had six, Stori Russell netted three, and Nyaluak Pal had two to finish up the scoring.
The Lady Panthers led by nine at the end of the opening eight minutes of action as Totten scored seven and Waggoner added six.
Portland built a double-digit advantage in the second by outscoring the Lady Indians 22-3. Totten recorded a trio of 3-pointers, Gregory drilled a long range shot along with a bucket and McCloud hit a buzzer beating basket from beyond the 3-point line for a 39-11 halftime margin.
Totten opened the second half with consecutive buckets before Montgomery Central connected on a 3-pointer. Alivia South followed with a short jumper before Portland reeled off ten unanswered points for a 53-15 edge.
Both coaches cleared their bench in the fourth quarter as Portland maintained a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter.
Sydney Baston paced the Lady Indians with 13 and Sarah Rankhorn netted 10.
