Colby Lane is the latest football player from Portland High School to be honored at the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame banquet last Thursday evening. The association honors scholar-athletes from across the Midstate who have excelled on the gridiron and in the classroom.
The plaque is given by Wilson Bank and Trust.
“The evening was special,” Lane said Sunday afternoon. “We got to talk to a couple of former NFL players and college coaches. They answered our questions for about an hour and a half.”
Lane found out about the invitation to the team’s football banquet back in December from former PHS coach Wes Inman.
“That was the first time I had heard about it,” Lane noted.
Former Tennessee Titans player Kevin Dyson, who scored the winning touchdown in the Music City Miracle on January 8, 2000, was the guest speaker. “He spoke about not giving up and enjoying your time playing football,” Lane recalled. ”He said that he never expected to have a career outside of being an athlete, but today he is a principal at a high school in Nashville.”
Lane has a 4.0-grade point average as well as being a three year for the Panthers at tight end and defensive end.
“Colby is a very intelligent and conscientious young man,” Inman commented. “He is a diligent worker in everything he does. Not only does Colby sport a 4.0 GPA with a challenging class load, but he has also served on several committees and is a member of several clubs.”
Lane admits it has been a challenge sometimes to juggle football and a heavy classroom load.
It’s definitely a full schedule,” Lane said. “When I was playing football, I was either at school or at home doing homework.”
But all the hard work has paid off for Lane by receiving a Scholar-Athlete Award.
“It’s special and I’m honored to be recognized academically and for being an athlete,” Lane explained.
Lane, who plans to attend the University of Tennessee or Tennessee Tech and study Civil Engineering, has some words of advice for younger scholar-athletes at Portland High School.
“Just keep working, nothing is impossible,” lane concluded.
Lane is a third-generation Panther football player as grandfather Larry played, as well as his dad, Corey, and his uncle Kyle.
According to their website, the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation was founded in 1961. The annual spring awards dinner honors high school seniors and seven collegiate seniors for outstanding academic and athletic achievements.
Past winners of the Scholar-Athletic Award from Portland include Thomas Culbreath, Jacob Gardener, Dominique Roe, Dillon Kirkham, Logan Prichard, Dylan Bostic, Jared Sprinkle, Emilio Almendarez, Drew Douglas, Hunter Felts, Michael Hussey, Cody Whitfield, James Tice, Devyn Fuqua, and Elijah Allen.
