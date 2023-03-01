PORNWS-03-01-23 Colby Lane

Colby Lane and former PHS football coach Wes Inman are shown.

Colby Lane is the latest football player from Portland High School to be honored at the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame banquet last Thursday evening. The association honors scholar-athletes from across the Midstate who have excelled on the gridiron and in the classroom.

The plaque is given by Wilson Bank and Trust.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.