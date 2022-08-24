Portland West Middle School scored late in the game to defeat visiting White House 28-20 last Tuesday evening.
The two county rivals were tied 20-20 but West took advantage of a short field to score on a four-yard run by Hunter Harper. The two-point conversion was good and gave the Panthers the winning margin.
“Offensively, our line did a tremendous job blocking White House’s enormous front,” coach Kyle Lane said. “The backs had running lanes and they capitalized on the space. Quarterback Tyler Watkin’s 21-yard completion on the second drive helped to keep White House honest and led to our first score.”
Portland West finished with 271 yards on the ground on 33 attempts for an 8.2 average per play. Alex Nyswonger led the way with 108 yards on six tries and a touchdown while Harper added 99 on nine carries and three scores.
Bill McGlothlin netted 65 yards on 11 attempts.
Watkins completed one pass to T.J. Diviney covering 21 yards.
The Blue Devils compiled 116 yards on 32 plays.
Harper collected nine tackles along with a pair of sacks and two tackles for losses. Nick Coggins added eight stops while Jordan Turner tied a record for quarterback sacks in a game and had seven tackles. Kyron Haley and Diviney came up with six tackles a piece.
Haley had a sack and three tackles for losses and Diviney finished with two tackles for losses and a sack.
McGlothlin contributed six stops and a pair of tackles for losses.
The Panthers scored first on a Nyswonger 28-yard sprint but failed on the conversion run and led 6-0.
Portland West tallied their second score when Harper busted loose from three yards out and added the two-point conversion and a 14-0 Purple advantage.
White House returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and converted the two-pointer and trailed 14-8.
The Blue Devil defense forced a punt and returned the kick for a score to tie the game at 14-14.
In the third period, White House took the second half kickoff and found the end zone in five plays to go up 20-14.
Portland West came back with a nine play, 74-yard march as Harper notched his second touchdown by bullying in from the one.
The Panthers held White House on a fourth down conversion play as Haley and Turner sacked the Blue Devil quarterback for a loss.
Portland West took over and drove 23 yards as Nyswonger gained 19 and Harper covered the remaining distance on a four-yard trot.
Harper pushed in for the two-point conversion and a 28-20 Purple lead.
White House regained possession of the football but could only gain 19 yards on five plays as time expired.
“We must continue stress the fundamentals as well as the consistency needed to win,” Lane said. “Our players need to understand that their effort and attention to detail must be repeated and consistent throughout each practice and each game.”
Portland West will host Macon County on Aug. 30.
