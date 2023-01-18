The Portland girls fell behind in the first half and staged a fourth quarter comeback but came up short in losing to Liberty Creek 35-30 in homecoming action Friday evening.
The Lady Panthers trailed by seven going into the final eight minutes of action and closed the deficit to three but got no closer.
“In the first half, we got a little too frantic and I should have called a timeout,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher explained. “We were doing things not in the plan and that’s on me.”
Portland trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and were outscored 11-6 in the second and faced an 21-13 deficit at the break.
Taya Totten paced the Purple at the half with eight points.
Totten opened the second half with a basket and Jenna Towles dropped in a 3-point basket to pulled the Lady Panthers to within three, 21-18. The Lady Wolves finished up the quarter with back-to-back shots and led 25-18.
Liberty Creek tallied two foul shots to start the final eight minutes of action while Cheyenne Gregory and Totten each recorded two apiece at the stripe for Portland.
Totten nailed back-to-back 3-points while Liberty Creek added two baskets to their total and led 31-28 with under three minutes remaining. Four straight points by the Lady Wolves increased the spread to seven, 35-28.
Towles finished up the scoring with jumper as the comeback came up short.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and thought we battled in the second half,” Steinbrecher said. “Hats off to Taya. She was the best player on the court and tried to will us to a win. She’s fun to watch when she does that.”
Totten had 18 points in the contest with Towles scoring seven and Gregory netting five.
Kaylor West topped the Lady Wolves with 10.
