Portland girl’s soccer player Lillie Clifton is following in her big sister’s footsteps to continue her playing career.
Lillie’s sister, Ella, is a freshman at Johnson University in East Tennessee and the two will be a part of the Royals soccer program this fall.
Clifton signed with the Royals program last Friday and is looking forward to the opportunity to continue her playing career and getting a chance to play on the same team with her sister Ella.
“I guessed I missed her since she has been gone,” Clifton said with a laugh. “It will be good to be on the same team again.”
Clifton has made several trips to the East Tennessee school and got an offer after a recruiting camp.
“I went to their camp and the coach was interested in me,” Clifton said. I went to a recruiting camp and the coach made me an offer and I accepted.”
Johnson University is a private Christian university with its main campus in Tennessee and Florida.
The Royals went 5-11-2 in 2022 and missed the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament.
Clifton hopes to make a contribution immediately this fall.
“I can play anywhere, but right now it would be defensive midfielder,” Clifton pointed out. “I learned a lot playing high school soccer and club,” Clifton explained. “They are different in many ways.”
Clifton was named the team’s defensive MVP at the soccer banquet last November.
Clifton plans to study Sports and Fitness Leadership. She is the daughter of Jason and Molly Clifton.
