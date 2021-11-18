The Macon County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet on Nov. 9 to honor individuals and business in the Macon County area for their contributions.
Mike’s Food Valu, of Red Boiling Springs, was honored as the Large Business of the Year. The Small Business of the Year went to The Barn on Church Street.
The Organization of the Year honor was given to the Macon County Arts Council.
Brenda Hiett was awarded the Chamber’s Above and Beyond honor.
