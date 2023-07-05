Portland’s Maddie Taylor made her first season at Cumberland University as a scholar-athlete a memorable one.
After a stellar career at Portland, Taylor signed with the Phoenix bowling program and capped her freshman campaign by finishing 21st at the MSCC championship last November.
Taylor bowled well in several other matches and is already looking forward to her sophomore season.
“Now that I know what to expect, I plan to push myself harder as a college athlete,” Taylor said recently. “I have already set goals for myself in my sophomore year to push harder so I can get recognized more.”
Besides adjusting to bowling at the college level, Taylor also made the transition to the rigors of the academic side of college just fine.
“A majority of my friends are bowlers, so managing my social life with practice and matches was not difficult,” Taylor remarked. “My coach requires that we dedicate so many hours a week to study hall. Following this requirement helped make classes much easier and kept me from falling behind.”
The first few weeks at college can be daunting. But Taylor handled the transition from high school to college very well.
“I was nervous going in,” Taylor commented. “I didn’t know what to expect. But once I got there, it wasn’t as scary as I thought it would be. I made friends quickly and adjusted to all my classes very well.”
Taylor had several highlights from her first year of bowling at Cumberland. But one highlight in particular stands out.
“There were times when I was given the privilege to bowl as the “anchor” bowler,” Taylor explained. “In a match, five players are bowling and the fifth bowler is considered the anchor and bowls the fifth and tenth frames. The tenth frame is considered to be the most important. Being chosen to be the anchor showed that my coach had confidence that I would bowl three strikes. This was an honor to me.”
In college, a bowling match might last for more than eight hours while in high school, the length of a match was two or three hours.
That made for some long days for Taylor and her teammates.
But a strong finish in the MSCC championships made the hard work throughout the season worth it for Taylor.
“I was very proud of myself for that particular tournament,” Taylor pointed out. “I am a perfectionist when it comes to the sport. So honestly, I was disappointed with one of my games. I always know that I have room for growth and improvement. Even though I was disappointed in myself, my family was sure to tell me how proud they were of me.”
Making the decision on what college to attend is a high school senior can struggle with. But Taylor knows attending Cumberland University was the right one.
“My first year at Cumberland exceeded my expectations,” Taylor noted. “The school cares about every single student. The athletic department, itself, holds high expectations for their players and makes sure they feel loved and welcomed.”
With one year finished at college, Taylor has some words of wisdom for incoming freshmen.
“One thing that Cumberland pushes on their students is you might be a student-athlete, but being a student comes first,” Taylor summed up. “So, with that always make sure you are excelling in your classes and giving yourself plenty of time to study. It’s better to get ahead than to fall behind.”
