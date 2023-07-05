PORNWS-07-05-23 MADDIE TAYLOR

Maddie Taylor (first row, third) is shown with her teammates.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Portland’s Maddie Taylor made her first season at Cumberland University as a scholar-athlete a memorable one.

After a stellar career at Portland, Taylor signed with the Phoenix bowling program and capped her freshman campaign by finishing 21st at the MSCC championship last November.

