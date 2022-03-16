A dream of a lifetime came true last week for former volleyball standout Taylor Whitson Meadows as the 2014 PHS graduate was named as the new head coach of the Lady Panthers.
Meadows replaces Rob Lesemann, who retired after the 2021 campaign. Meadows was a part of two district titles and a region championship while wearing the Purple and White from the 2010-2013 seasons.
Meadows played for two years under Ginger Lesemann and in her junior and senior seasons, Brittany Pickler was the head coach.
“Ginger could have run any sport at Portland High and won,” Meadows said last Wednesday. “She was great and very organized. You knew what to expect. Brittany did a good job and kept a lot of things like Ginger and Rob ran them.”
Meadows know the expectations that comes with coaching Portland volleyball. The program is one of the most successful in the state. But Meadows is looking forward to the challenge.
“I’m excited to be playing in Class 3A where we use to be,” Meadows remarked. “It’s a fun level of play.”
Meadows will not be bringing a lot of changes to the program.
“I went through a transition when Ginger retired and Brittany became our coach when I was playing and I know how it feels,” Meadows explained. “I do want the seniors to have a voice on the team.”
PHS principal David Woods was happy with the selection of Meadows and explained the process.
“We felt like Rob and Ginger had earned the right help pick the new coach,” Woods said. “They know so much about it and know so many people. I asked them who they thought would be a good fit and Taylor’s name came up. We talked to several former players but at the end of the day, Taylor seemed like a good fit.”
Meadows got the call from Ginger after getting chosen as the new coach.
“Ginger called and said, ‘Hey, I’m talking to the new Portland High School volleyball coach,’ ” Meadows commented. “I said, ‘Oh really, I had no idea.’ I kept asking Ginger if she thought I would be OK, and she said you will be fine. She kept it short and sweet and said she would not have asked me if she didn’t think I could do it. I told her if she didn’t answer my calls, I know where she lives, and I might have to show up.”
Meadows will be assisted by Bailey (Thornton) Bradford and Taniesha Tucker.
Taylor is married to Max Meadows and has a daughter Ryann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.