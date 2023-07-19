PORNWS-07-19-23 PORTLAND WEST

Portland West scrimmaging this summer. At the free throw line is Henry Hester. In the middle is Bentley Loftis, and #23 is Pal Pal.

Portland West boys basketball coach Alex Meadows will be in a rebuilding mode this winter as the bulk of the team from last season moved to the high school as freshmen. Meadows returns two players that saw a lot of varsity time in Eli Ferguson and Henry Hester.

“We are an entirely new team this year,” Meadows stated. “That’s always the interesting thing about middle school. I have two returning varsity players in Eli and Henry. Both of those guys will be playing a lot of minutes for us.”

