Portland West boys basketball coach Alex Meadows will be in a rebuilding mode this winter as the bulk of the team from last season moved to the high school as freshmen. Meadows returns two players that saw a lot of varsity time in Eli Ferguson and Henry Hester.
“We are an entirely new team this year,” Meadows stated. “That’s always the interesting thing about middle school. I have two returning varsity players in Eli and Henry. Both of those guys will be playing a lot of minutes for us.”
Not only will the duo bring experience to the hardwood, but Meadows is looking for offense and leadership as the season begins.
“I counted on them this summer for offense,” Meadows explained. “Both are showing leadership and abilities and I’m going to rely on that in the coming season. Two more players impressed Meadows this summer in Reece Fletcher and Bentley Loftis.
“I was impressed with Reece and Bentley,” Meadows said. “Bentley has really shown out in the post with a great athletic ability. He has a lot to learn, but I’m excited to see him work. Reece has an edge for scoring and that’s a hard trait to teach. He wants to score and I’m sure he will find a way.”
The Panthers had a busy summer before the TSSAA dead period started and played around 10 games.
Meadows looked beyond the wins and losses and was pleased with how the young team grew as a unit.
“In the summer, it’s always important for coaches to learn their teams and see what works and what doesn’t work,” Meadow remarked. “We ran a few line-ups and some new plays.”
With the 2023-24 season just a few months away, Meadows hopes to build off the summer experience in anticipation of another tough schedule.
“Overall, it was a successful summer,” Meadows concluded. “I have a lot of data to work with as we build our team for the new season.”
