Portland West Middle School football coach Kyle Lane wasn’t happy with his team’s performance in a fall scrimmage with T.W. Hunter.
Last week’s scrimmage was the first of the fall for the Panthers, who are coming off an undefeated season and a county championship in 2021.
“The scrimmage wasn’t good for us,” Lane said. “We were technique and assignment poor. We did get some momentum rolling late in the scrimmage. We gave up big plays against their offense and tackled poorly.”
Lane did point out that Hunter Harper, Bill McGlothlin and Will Caudill played well defensively. Quarterback Tyler Watkins threw the football well and completed a 40-yard pass to Harper in the scrimmage.
“The running backs ran hard,” Lane said. “But we didn’t have a lot of room to run. We had a hard time sustaining blocks.”
Portland West will scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. today on the practice field and face Knox Doss on Aug. 1.
Basketball
Portland East Middle School basketball coach Mike Hollingsworth will have a young team in terms of experience as the Panthers continue their summer workouts in preparation for the 2022-23 season.
“We took June off from practices and are practicing this month,” Hollingsworth said. “We will be a very young team with just five players returning from last year’s junior varsity squad.”
Those players include Bralyn Fitts, Fisher Berry, Timmy Spears, Alexander Hall and Westin Napier.
Hollingsworth has added some seventh- and eighth-graders to the varsity roster.
“We also added six sixth-graders which will hopefully help us to develop into a more experienced team in the future,” Hollingsworth said.
The Panthers finished with two wins in the 2021-22 campaign.
