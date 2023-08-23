Both middle school football teams posted their first wins of the young season last Tuesday night. Portland East defeated visiting Hawkins 38-26.
The Panthers led 24-14 at halftime as Lerenzen Fletcher scored on a 75-yard run with Xander hall adding the two-point conversion. Fisher Berry notched a touchdown with a 15-yard dash and Hall returned a kickoff 65 yards for the ten-point intermission advantage.
Berry tallied in the second half and DJ Goode returned a fumble 40 yards and Portland East led 36-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Aiden Conrad had an interception to stop a Commando scoring drive along with Goode’s fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Offensively, Fletcher rushed for 110 yards while Berry added 65 yards on the ground and Hall collected 50 yards of rushing. The offensive and defensive line also excelled in the contest.
Portland West traveled to White House and came home a 34-20 winner. The Panthers ran 39 plays from scrimmage for 300 yards and a 7.7 average.
Lane Greer led the way with 106 yards and a touchdown while Landen Taylor added 78 yards and one score. Adan Velazquez carried eight times for 70 yards, and Elijah Allen-Hall contributed 43 yards on the ground and tallied twice.
Defensively, Velazquez had six tackles while Gabriel Thompson collected five stops along with a quarterback sack and a tackle for loss. Kolten Gregory recorded four tackles with a quarterback sack and a tackle for loss. Grer also came up with an interception.
The Blue Devils churned out 92 yards in the first half, but was held to 40 yards on six plays over the final two quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.