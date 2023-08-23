Both middle school football teams posted their first wins of the young season last Tuesday night. Portland East defeated visiting Hawkins 38-26.

The Panthers led 24-14 at halftime as Lerenzen Fletcher scored on a 75-yard run with Xander hall adding the two-point conversion. Fisher Berry notched a touchdown with a 15-yard dash and Hall returned a kickoff 65 yards for the ten-point intermission advantage.

