Both middle school football teams suffered losses last week.
Portland West lost their home opener to Ellis 34-18.
The Panthers took the opening kickoff and scored, but the visitors tallied 28 straight points to lead 28-6 at halftime.
Portland West trailed 34-6 in the fourth period but answered with back-to-back touchdowns late to create the final score.
“We played well in the first and fourth quarters, but our effort and focus dropped in the second and third,” Coach Kyle Lane remarked.
The Panthers struck first as Lane Greer scored from two yards out for a 6-0 lead.
Ellis responded with 28 points over the remainder of the opening half and led 28-6 at the break.
The Cougars pushed across another touchdown in the fourth, but the Purple tallied twice.
Their first score of the fourth quarter came on a 59-yard run by Bentley Loftis. Jeremiah Guinn recovered an onsides kick and Portland West capitalized as Reece Fletcher barreled into the endzone for the touchdown.
“We have to fight for four quarters,” Lane said. “I’m going to fight for four quarters, and I want the guys to match that intensity. I was proud of our comeback in the fourth quarter. We just ran out of time.”
Portland East went on the road and were shut out by Rucker Stewart 28-0. The two teams battled to a scoreless deadlock after one quarter of action, but the Rams tallied twice in the second to lead 14-0 at halftime.
Rucker Stewart added two more scores in the second half for the final margin of victory.
“We played well defensively in the first quarter,” Coach Fred Combs commented. “We were not able to score due to numerous penalties. We had some defensive breakdowns in the second quarter and trailed 14-0 at halftime.”
Aiden Conrad came up with an interception in the second half while Fisher Berry rushed for 85 yards and Zander Hall added 65. DJ Goode and Devin Sterling both made nice catches in the contest.
Portland East was playing without quarterback Weston Napier and running back Lerenzen Fletcher. “We had to shift some guys around and we had some playing in spots that don’t normally play at,” Combs noted. “They played well, and we just had a few breakdowns that Rucker capitalized on. I do feel the heat got to us a little bit. Most of our guys played the entire game and by the fourth quarter, we had nothing left in the tank. I’m proud of how they kept fighting.”
