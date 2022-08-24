Portland East’s 28-6 loss to Hawkins was not as bad as the final score indicated. Three of the Commandos touchdowns came on a trio of purple miscues.
“We had a picked six and had two punt attempts blocked that put our defense backs against the wall,” Portland East coach Fred Combs said. “Defensively, we played very well and had them in numerous third and long and fourth and medium situations.”
The Panthers lone touchdown was scored by Fisher Berry and had a 40-yard run to set up the score. Trebor Brito gained 55 yards on the ground.
“We moved the football very well tonight,” Combs said. “We did have a few penalties and turnovers that stopped too many scoring drives for us. We had a screen pass go for 55 yards, but it was called back for an illegal man downfield penalty.”
Levi Snow and Brito led the defense with nine tackles apiece while Berry and Weston Napier played very well from their linebacker spot.
“We had four and five guys on every tackle, which is great to see,” Combs said. “Timmy Spears got a huge interception late in the third quarter to stop a Hawkins scoring drive and allowed us the opportunity to get the football back and try to chip away at the lead. I told our guys that I would put our defense up against anyone in the county.”
Portland East travels to Shafer on Aug. 30.
“Our guys are getting better every week,” Combs said. “We are seeing the improvement in practice and on the game field. If we eliminate a few missed assignments and get a few key blocks in this game, we are sitting at 1-1.”
