East football

Portland East’s defense readies for the snap against Hawkins.

 Amy Totten/Portland Leader

Portland East’s 28-6 loss to Hawkins was not as bad as the final score indicated. Three of the Commandos touchdowns came on a trio of purple miscues.

“We had a picked six and had two punt attempts blocked that put our defense backs against the wall,” Portland East coach Fred Combs said. “Defensively, we played very well and had them in numerous third and long and fourth and medium situations.”

