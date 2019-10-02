Portland and White House this Friday is a renewal of one of the best high school rivalries in the state. The series goes back to the 1940s and was renewed in 1976. Since, there have been close games and classic playoff rematches. The winner this season will take a huge step in making the playoffs next month. Both teams are coming off losses last week. The Devils fell 28-8 to Watertown while the Panthers suffered a tough four-point loss to White House Heritage.
"The loss opened the door for everyone else in the region," PHS coach Greg Cavanah said about the four-point setback to the Patriots. "We will see the resolve of this team this week."
White House fields another physical and aggressive team, according to Cavanah.
"it's a typical White House," Cavanah said. "They are aggressive and do a lot of shifts of offense. They play hard and physical and are strong up front. Our kids will have to adjust to those formations. Their running back runs the football well and the quarterback runs the offense well," Cavanah pointed out. "
For the first time in 32 years, the Blue Devils have a new coach in Ryan Hamilton who replaced Jeff Porter in the winter. As a player, assistant coach and now head coach, Hamilton knows the importance of the game.
"The rivalry is real, and the two communities still recognize it," Hamilton said Monday morning. "It is obviously a big game for both of us being in the same region and needing a region win to get us where we want to go. Portland is a good football team. They have scored a lot of points and been in close games. Our concern is still on us getting better each time we take the football field. We want to be better than the day before."
Key players for the Blue Devils include Logan Neufeld (WR/DB), Aiden Stovall (Offensive and defensive Line), Ranen Blackburn (Tailback), Curtis Palmer (Tight End), Evan Webster (WR/FS). Kevin Tate (DB/WR), Colby Taylor (LB), Dylan Mullins (OL), William Lucas (DL), and Harrison Autman-Springer (LB).
The Blue Devils opened the season with a 13-7 win over Station Camp. A 42-12 win over Glencliff followed as six different players scored.
White House defeated Hunter's Lane 32-20 and suffered their first loss of the season to Springfield by a 32-24 margin.
Last Friday, the Blue Devils fell to Watertown 28-8.
So far, Hamilton has been pleased with the Blue Devils effort on the field.
"Yes, our team understands who we are and strives to get a little better each day at something," Hamilton pointed out. "We are thankful for the opportunities to work and get better playing this great game."
Portland is coming off a tough four-point loss to White House Heritage.
For the season, the Panthers have averaged 368.6 yards per contest with quarterback Caleb Mandrell rushing for 620 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 367 yards through the air with six scoring strikes. Devyn Fuqua has netted 446 yards on the ground with four touchdowns. Dairius Bell has caught four scoring tosses among his 13 receptions for 270 yards.
"We need to finish," Cavanah remarked about a key to a victory. "We are not playing horrible. We will practice this week on protecting the football and stopping the long ball. We need to stay focus, move the chains and score when we get a chance".
"We feel like if we take care of the football and make tackles, we give ourselves the best shot of winning the game," Hamilton remarked. We just need to do our job and the rest will take care of itself. The environment Friday night will be a great one for high school football and we got a chance to line up and play the greatest game in the world again. We can't really ask for anything else. This is just another opportunity for us to get better and closer to where we want to be."
Portland will celebrate homecoming Friday during halftime of the game.
